COVID-19: Two more deaths as ACT records 212 cases

Miriam Webber
By Miriam Webber
Updated August 27 2022 - 5:07am, first published 5:00am
Two more people have died with the virus. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

ACT Health on Saturday reported the deaths of two more people with COVID-19.

