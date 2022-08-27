ACT Health on Saturday reported the deaths of two more people with COVID-19.
A man in his 80s and a woman in her 90s died, bringing the total death toll since March 2020 to 123.
Advertisement
On Wednesday, four people died including a man in his 70s, a woman in her 80s and two men in their 80s.
In the 24 hours to 8pm on Friday, 212 new cases of the virus were reported.
Of those, 112 were recorded on PCR tests, while 100 people tested positive on rapid antigen tests.
The ACT's total case load throughout the pandemic has now reached 201,789.
There were 106 people in Canberra hospitals with the virus. Four were in intensive care, although none required ventilation.
Of people aged 50 and over in the ACT, 56.4 per cent have received four doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.
Meanwhile, 78 per cent of people aged 16 and over have three doses, and 77.9 per cent of five- to 15-year-olds have received two doses.
Our coverage of the health and safety aspects of this outbreak of COVID-19 in the ACT is free for anyone to access. However, we depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support. You can also sign up for our newsletters for regular updates.
I'm the Canberra Times' city reporter, digging into how the capital is developing and the issues affecting residents, businesses and community organisations. Drop me a line at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au
I'm the Canberra Times' city reporter, digging into how the capital is developing and the issues affecting residents, businesses and community organisations. Drop me a line at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.