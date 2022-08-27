The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
What's on

Canberra Oz Comic-Con: Empowering women's characters a highlight at Exhibition Park

Steve Evans
By Steve Evans
Updated August 27 2022 - 9:32am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meet the characters at Canberra Oz Comic-Con

Meet Hela from Thor (sometimes known as the Asgardian Goddess of Death). And Lady Dimitrescu. Spider-Man, of course.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Evans

Steve Evans

Reporter

Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.