Canberra Royals through to John I Dent Cup final after 100-minute epic

It was the question on everyone's lips.
With Tuggeranong Vikings and Canberra Royals having slugged it out for more than 95 minutes and the scores locked at 38-38, a murmur started to reverberate around the stands.
'What happens if it's a draw?'
It was a question few knew the answer to, but with the clock counting down in the second period of extra-time, those in attendance were about to find out.
The same question was being asked out on the field, the players unsure how finals matches are meant to end when the scores are level at the end of extra-time.
Royals captain Ben Johnston has been playing in the John I Dent Cup for almost 20 years and he can't remember a match even going into extra-time, let alone finishing as a draw.
Eventually word filtered through to players that Canberra held the upper hand courtesy of their first place finish on the ladder.
It was a title claimed just seven days ago when Dylan Mclachlan crossed in the dying minutes to secure a victory over Vikings.
Now, they were able to play their trump card, Canberra maintaining possession until the clock ran out and booting the ball out of play. The Royals were through to the grand final.
"We were asking and trying to confirm while we were on the field who would go through if it was a draw," Johnston said. "They gave us the nod that it was us.
"That's the beauty of finishing on top. It's nice to know that because we were on top with the draw, we go through. It gives ourselves the best opportunity to rest up before the final."
The bizarre finish came after an equally bizarre 100 minutes of football.
Royals scored inside the first 60 seconds, only to concede the next 25 points.
Up by 18, Vikings had chances to put the foot to the throat and kick clear, but they let their opponents back into the contest.
Royals slowly clawed their way back and with less than 20 minutes to play, it was a one-point game, Tuggeranong leading 28-27.
Nick Scrivener's side looked to have sealed the victory in the 77th minute, Jack Evenden converting a try to put his side up eight.
But this game had plenty more twists and turns left.
With 60 seconds on the clock, play was halted for 10 minutes as Canberra hooker Connal McInerney was stretchered from the field. He was later up walking around and chatting to teammates.
Canberra had a penalty shot upon the resumption, Pedro Rolando making no mistake to cut the gap to five.
The halfback then levelled the scores well after the final siren and he had a chance to win it, the conversion attempt unsuccessful.
That triggered two 10-minute periods of extra-time, Vikings striking first through the boot of Evenden before Rolando levelled the scores in the 96th minute.
As the full-time whistle blew, for a second time, the Tuggeranong players were left devastated, the realisation that a draw was as good as a loss.
Vikings coach Nick Scrivener was as dejected as his players, lamenting the fact his side allowed their opponents back into the contest in the first half.
"The effort was there, but it shouldn't have even gone to extra-time," Scrivener said.
"We gave away five or six penalties in the first half in the middle of the field that gave them field position. That's where the biggest momentum shift was."
Tuggeranong will now regroup before taking on the winner of Sunday's elimination final between Uni-Norths and Queanbeyan, while Canberra will enjoy a week off to recover from the taxing contest.
The toll was high, numerous players leaving the field injured including Vikings halfback Ryan Lonergan.
That, Scrivener feels, is why 100 minutes was plenty long enough to determine a winner.
"You've got to have some care of the players," he said. "One-hundred minutes at that level, there are blokes going down all over the shop.
"You've got a duty of care for the players. You just can't keep playing, there has to be a rule. That result has nothing to do with the rules, the rules are the rules."
Canberra 38 drew Tuggeranong 38
Tuggeranong 20 def Canberra 7
