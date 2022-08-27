The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Canberra Raiders Cup: West Belconnen Warriors win minor premiership

By Ely Corliss
Updated August 27 2022 - 9:06am, first published 8:41am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
West Belconnen Warriors' Manu Vanisi celebrates a try. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

His poor kicking performance last week made it anyone's minor premiership but Bobby Roberts has changed the narrative, stealing the top spot off Woden Valley heading into the finals.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.