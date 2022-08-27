His poor kicking performance last week made it anyone's minor premiership but Bobby Roberts has changed the narrative, stealing the top spot off Woden Valley heading into the finals.
The West Belconnen halfback missed all five of his conversion attempts last Saturday in his side's two-point loss against Queanbeyan Kangaroos.
But the veteran answered back in style on Saturday, leading his team to a 26-10 victory over Queanbeyan Blues at Seiffert Oval to claim the Canberra Raiders Cup minor premiership.
Needing to not only win against Queanbeyan but also have other results fall their way, the title fell into their lap following Gungahlin's upset 42-32 victory over minor premiership favourites Tuggeranong.
Roberts was outstanding, scoring a crafty try and converting all five of his shots at goal.
He thought he'd blown West Belconnen's chances of securing top spot last week but was stoked to have gained redemption.
"The footy gods were on our side, I guess, because we needed results to go our way and they did," Roberts said.
"I knew there was a lot on the line last week so I took it pretty hard after my performance but it's unreal to have won today."
A scrappy contest was illustrated by a combined 19 errors, West Belconnen captain-coach Ryan McQueen pleased his team managed to overcome self-inflicted adversity.
"We talked pre-game about if we just ground out that first 20 minutes we could find a bit of joy late in the half," McQueen said.
"It was probably our best performance of the year so far, which is great to have heading into finals."
The skipper was on point, his side scoring two late first-half tries to take a 12-6 lead into the break from which it was never headed.
Queanbeyan's injured captain-coach Terry Campese was full of praise for the Warriors' performance, saying McQueen had done a fantastic job in his first season as a coach.
"They're well-deserving minor premiers and they just wanted it more today, it was clear to see with some of their effort in defence," Campese said.
"It was so tight up the top of the ladder and there were so many different scenarios that could have happened today, so credit to them for getting the job done."
Week one of the Canberra Raiders Cup finals starts next weekend, West Belconnen hosting the side it leapfrogged, Woden Valley. The Blues will have to travel to Greenway Oval to take on the fired-up Bushrangers.
AT A GLANCE
Canberra Raiders Cup - round 18: West Belconnen Warriors 26 bt Queanbeyan Blues 10; Queanbeyan Kangaroos 54 bt Goulburn City Bulldogs 10; Belconnen United Sharks 34 bt Yass Magpies 32; Gungahlin Bulls 42 bt Tuggeranong Bushrangers 32. Bye: Woden Valley Rams.
