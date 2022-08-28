Ready to bounce into the upcoming school holidays?
Tuff Nutterz is returning to Canberra for the break, again bringing Australia's biggest bouncy obstacle course to the national capital.
The course will be set up again on the Parkes Place lawns, off King Edward Terrace in the National Triangle, from September 24 to October 9.
There will be sessions every day from 9am to 5pm.
Suitable for all ages, but under 5s need to accompanied by an adult.
Bookings at www.tuffnutterz.com
