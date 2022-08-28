Comedian Aaron Gocs, the man and his mullet, will be live on stage in Canberra this week.
He'll be performing at 8pm on Wednesday at the Sideway Bar in the Sydney Building in East Row in Civic.
Advertisement
In typical understatement, the show is billed as "goes for about an hour, should be good".
He is all about living the bogan dream, taking his comedy from YouTube to the stage.
Tickets are $30 and available from trybooking.com
READ MORE:
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.