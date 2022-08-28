The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics
Opinion

John Falzon: Jobs and Skills Summit is good start to ensuring workers are no longer left behind

By John Falzon
August 28 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

If anything could be described as a political touchstone for Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, surely it would be his oft-invoked ambition for "a country where no one is held back, and no one is left behind."

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.