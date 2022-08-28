The Australian public service can re-capture curiosity and agility to serve citizens if given the chance to focus on its people, culture and a flatter hierarchy, as is the norm in the private sector, Heather Smith says.
Ms Smith is the chair of the APS hierarchy and classification review, which urged a structural rethink of a bureaucracy that hasn't been substantially updated since 1987, published last week.
She said despite complexity, a flatter structure was "not that radical" given the challenges and megatrends confronting governments in 2022 and beyond.
"COVID demonstrated how you can come together in that team-based environment without hierarchy," Dr Smith said.
On Friday, public service commissioner Peter Woolcott said that while he would consult widely with staff, there was no schedule for implementing the report's chief recommendation to reduce the layers between digital-native millennials and their departmental secretaries with the ear of the minister.
Dr Smith is not resiling, saying it was her top recommendation for a reason. The impact of that hierarchy over many decades has turned off millennials, disempowered those in the middle, "pushed up risk and hollowed out capability" in parts of the APS, she said, while public sectors in other countries, states and territories had long since reformed their hierarchies.
"When you look at all those layers and the feedback about how it hinders both risk taking and decision making and disempowers people, are the structures of 30 years ago really the best model to deal with this world?" she said.
"The review is about rebuilding the necessary curiosity to look outwards, to what others are doing and what we can learn from them. We think there's no reason why, as a public sector, we shouldn't be at the forefront, pushing the boundaries relative to the UK, Canada and others.
"You need the best public sector that you can possibly have that will be adaptive to the needs of citizens."
Attracting and retaining talent has been an issue for all businesses, but acutely for the public service. The review, however, found the private sector was putting people management strategies at the front of centre of all they do and building a culture where people wanted to work.
Digital natives don't see hierarchy as a positive, Dr Smith said. The public sector can seem very regimented, which did not fit their values of wanting to make an impact and have influence, but her report found that the EL 2 middle managers would need to be trained with the leadership skills to be effective in a flatter structure.
Similarly, APS needed to make itself more amenable to specialists, she said, such as by providing education opportunities, working within flatter teams and the ability to make an impact.
The public sector union welcomed the decision that the initial response to the report would be to focus on leadership and capability changes and praised the recognition of a need for specialist pathways.
A CPSU spokeswoman said the union was encouraged that the public service commission recognised the complexity of the proposals and would consult with staff.
Minister for the Public Service Katy Gallagher said she would consider the recommendations and how they fit in the context of the government's APS reform priorities, including reducing reliance on contractors and consultants, reducing the fragmentation of APS pay and conditions, and building capability and leadership.
I'm the federal politics bureau chief for the Canberra Times, via a career that's taken me from rural Victoria to Washington DC. Telling the stories of my local LGBTI community brought me to political journalism, where I've covered seven federal budgets, four national elections in two countries, Defence, public service and international governance.
