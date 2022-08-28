The public service must buy into the idea of measuring "wellness" as part of the policy-making process, or else the concept risks becoming a mere box-ticking exercise able to be exploited by senior officials, a new report has found.
Governments around the world - including in the ACT - are increasingly looking to measure indicators such as happiness and personal health alongside traditional markers of economic performance, such as gross domestic product.
The Albanese government's first budget on October 25 will include a statement on wellbeing, with Treasurer Jim Chalmers declaring he wants to start measuring "what matters" to the lives of the Australian people.
A new report from the Centre for Policy Development has examined wellbeing frameworks in countries around the world, picking out and recommending elements which could be adopted in Australia.
The report sets out the crucial role of the public service in the success of any model, and warned of the risks if all levels of the bureaucracy didn't truly appreciate the shift in thinking.
"Perhaps the most significant challenge to effectively developing and implementing a wellbeing framework is ensuring that public servants across the bureaucracy internalise and understand the value of the framework," the report said.
"The risk is that 'wellbeing' becomes merely a tick-box exercise, or an unwelcome burden on constrained resources, or something to be easily gamed by executives vying for funding and power."
Central government departments, such as treasury and prime minister and cabinet, should take the lead role in embedding the wellbeing agenda across the wider public service, the policy institute's report found.
But the report warned that even if the goals were clearly defined, wellbeing frameworks could be undermined without strong measures to hold the government accountable to them.
One option was to create an independent commissioner to monitor progress against the goals, along the lines of Wales' Future Generations Commissioner.
Although the commissioner doesn't have the power to sanction the government, the threat of exposing a governance failure, mismanagement or misreporting was a powerful weapon, the report found.
"If efforts are not carefully monitored, and if those charged with administering a wellbeing framework are not held accountable, then the result is likely to be superficial changes in language and post-hoc justifications for decisions that have already been made," the report stated.
"Many of the wellbeing frameworks around the world have been criticised for failing to get beyond this kind of 'wellbeing wash'."
The report also suggests lifting the veil of secrecy around cabinet to allow assessments of expected wellbeing benefits from particular decisions to be made public.
Dan covers federal politics from Parliament House, with a special focus on climate policy and the NDIS. He has previously reported on ACT politics and urban affairs since joining the Canberra Times in 2018.
