The number of daily COVID-19 cases has dropped to its lowest level in 2022, in another clear sign the winter wave has passed.
A total of 175 new infections were reported on Sunday - the lowest number since 138 cases were detected on December 29 last year.
The number of new infections usually drops in the capital weekends. The previous low for 2022 was recorded last Sunday, when ACT Health reported 186 new cases.
There were 106 Canberrans in hospital, including three in intensive care and one on a ventilator.
No new deaths were reported on Sunday, meaning the total number of lives lost to the virus during the pandemic remains at 123.
There are 1394 active cases in the ACT, according to the latest data.
The territory's total case load during the more than two-and-half-year long pandemic has reached almost 202,000.
Dan covers federal politics from Parliament House, with a special focus on climate policy and the NDIS. He has previously reported on ACT politics and urban affairs since joining the Canberra Times in 2018.
