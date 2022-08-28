The Canberra Times
Canberra COVID-19 cases drop to lowest level since late December

Dan Jervis-Bardy
By Dan Jervis-Bardy
Updated August 28 2022 - 1:59am, first published 1:50am
The number of daily COVID-19 cases has dropped to its lowest level in 2022, in another clear sign the winter wave has passed.

Federal Politics Reporter

Dan covers federal politics from Parliament House, with a special focus on climate policy and the NDIS. He has previously reported on ACT politics and urban affairs since joining the Canberra Times in 2018.

