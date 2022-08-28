After basketball megastar Shaquille O'Neal stole the political spotlight by throwing his considerable weight behind an Indigenous Voice to Parliament, attention turns to the jobs and skills summit in Canberra later this week.
With businesses crying out for staff and workers desperate for a pay rise even remotely approaching the fast-rising rate of inflation, the two-day event has come at a good time.
That's unless you ask Liberal Opposition Leader Peter Dutton, who is snubbing the summit along with all but one of his Coalition colleagues (Nationals leader David Littleproud wants to be there to speak up for the bush).
Boosting Australia's migration intake and reforms to bargaining are shaping up as the topics set to dominate discussion when more than 100 invitees meet inside Parliament House on Thursday and Friday.
Everyone from unions to business and lobby groups have been pushing their own, oftentimes competing, agendas ahead of the summit.
But there has been some areas of agreement.
Australian Council of Trade Unions secretary Sally McManus and Business Council of Australia chief executive Jennifer Westacott both believe the enterprise bargaining system needs a shake-up to ensure workers get paid more.
Elsewhere, Foreign Minister Penny Wong has taken a swipe at Vladimir Putin's Russia for "deliberately obstructing progress" on a nuclear non-proliferation.
Former prime minister Tony Abbott is also back in the headlines, taking a swipe of his own at Victorian premier Daniel Andrews.
"The Andrews government is probably one of the worst governments Australia has ever had," Mr Abbott said, after flying into Melbourne for a Liberal party fundraiser ahead of the November state election.
Mr Andrews used his Sunday to announce the Victorian government would fund the university degrees of more than 10,000 aspiring nurses and midwives.
Dan covers federal politics from Parliament House, with a special focus on climate policy and the NDIS. He has previously reported on ACT politics and urban affairs since joining the Canberra Times in 2018.
