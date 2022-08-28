In her final game of footy before officially retiring, former GWS Giant and Queanbeyan Tigers legend Ella Ross was choking back tears after being named best on ground and winning the AFL Canberra first grade women's grand final against Ainslie.
She gave the Tricolours some words of wisdom, to use the "hurt" they felt having gone undefeated through the season only to fall to the Tigers at the final hurdle.
Ross knew the experience well, Queanbeyan having suffered the exact same fate in 2020 in a heartbreaking season finale loss after a unbeaten year.
Then when talking about what the team meant to her, words to describe her emotions became harder to come by. She summed up the feeling succinctly.
"F--k yeah, baby!" Ross said before a raucous cheer from yellow and black-clad supporters at Phillip Oval on Saturday night.
To end her long career in Aussie rules with a premiership medal and best on ground medal around her neck, the script couldn't have been written any better.
"It feels like a fairytale," said the 30-year-old, who also scored a goal in the decider.
"I started playing eight years ago when I came to the club, and I've accomplished a lot in my time here. I just felt like this was the right time to retire.
"I'll take this time to soak it in and cherish this memory because it was a great feeling to win, especially with this group.
"It's surreal. I was retiring because I'm too old, but when you get to a grand final, there's just a different feeling in the air.
"You give it your all and I felt like I was 21 again out there."
It was very much a family affair for the Tigers, the men's first grade team claiming their grand final in another nail-biter against Belconnen earlier on Saturday.
Ross's brother Dean played in that game, and her Tigers teammate Carly Swan celebrated with partner, Queanbeyan forward and the competition's leading goal-scorer, Andrew Swan.
Stick around long enough at most AFL Canberra Tigers games and it's clear to see how the entire Queanbeyan community gets right behind their teams.
"Something Queanbeyan Tigers pride ourselves on is culture, community and family," Ross said.
"We've got some mums in the team and their husbands play first grade. My brother won the premiership, so it's a very community and family-orientated club which is really, really special.
"I have so much trust that they're going to take the squad where it needs to go."
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
