AFL Canberra: Former Giants star, Tigers legend Ella Ross reflects on 'surreal' grand final send-off

Melanie Dinjaski
By Melanie Dinjaski
Updated August 28 2022 - 5:54am, first published 5:30am
Queanbeyan Tigers' Ella Ross celebrates scoring a goal. Picture by: Keegan Carroll

In her final game of footy before officially retiring, former GWS Giant and Queanbeyan Tigers legend Ella Ross was choking back tears after being named best on ground and winning the AFL Canberra first grade women's grand final against Ainslie.

