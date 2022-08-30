The Canberra Times
Two COVID incursions caused most Canberra cases in 2021 Delta wave, genomic sequencing shows

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
August 30 2022 - 1:30am
ACT Chief Health Officer Dr Kerryn Coleman, front, addresses the media after Chief Minister Andrew Barr, rear, announced Canberra would enter a lockdown on August 12, 2021. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

The Delta variant of COVID-19 was introduced to Canberra at least 13 separate times following the first outbreak last year, but two incursions among disadvantaged and ethnically diverse groups led to most of the community cases in that period, a preliminary study has found.

