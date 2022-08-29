Terence Crawford as the Laines' physician Dr Walker and the play's mellifluous narrator sets the scene perfectly and at various times provides background information and commentary on the action and the residents. Crawford's narration is hypnotic, conjuring the enticing atmosphere of the radio serial. Rae Smith's scenic and costume design imbue the production with striking authenticity. While McPherson's script encapsulates a lyrical sentiment of loss and longing in his pageant of drifters and battlers, Dylan's songs complement the drama including songs of injustice (Hurricane), fallen fortune (Like a Rolling Stone) and hope (Pressing On).

