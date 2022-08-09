On October 15, the United Nations' International Day of Rural Women marks its annual celebration of women and girls living in rural areas, recognising their role in building families, communities and economies.
The backbone of a 7million-strong community of Australians living in remote and regional areas, women of all ages work to support a range of critical industries, agriculture, tourism, mining, and transport, as well as core health, education and essential infrastructure services.
According to the Australian Institute of Health and Wellbeing, people living in rural and remote areas generally have lower incomes but pay higher prices for goods and services, have lower education outcomes and a higher rate of health and wellbeing issues.
United Nations Women Australia hosts the International Day of Rural Women, alongside its work raising funds for and awareness of UN Women's work across the Pacific region and around the world.
It focuses on four key areas - expanding women's leadership and participation; ending all forms of violence and discrimination against women and girls; ending poverty through enhancing women's economic empowerment; and responding to crises, building peace and resilience with women's needs and talents at the centre of disaster planning and response.
"The Pacific is the epicentre of violence against women and the place where women have the lowest representation in leadership roles anywhere in the world," CEO Simone Clarke said. "For this reason, we primarily support women and girls in the Pacific region."
In Australia, women like Kylie Jones play a central role in bridging education and participation gaps. Kylie - a former Tasmanian cricketer turned outback schoolteacher - is a passionate advocate for remote learning and a champion for the parents and governesses who take on the role of educating the next generation - often without adequate support.
The 2022 NT AgriFutures Rural Women's Award winner works to support isolated families to get the most out of their early education experience. As a remote area educator based in Alice Springs, Kylie recognised the digital revolution had done much to advance remote education, bringing the world's learning resources to Australia's most isolated classrooms. "But technology [can only go] so far," she explained. "It can't replace the connection you develop with the student when you're physically present."
Drawing on her years of experience in primary education, in 2020, Kylie launched RAISEducation - a not-for-profit organisation to build a community that supports remote educators to feel connected, empowered and confident about the lessons they deliver. "RAISEducation recognises the skills and experience the educator brings to the remote classroom and supports them to build their knowledge and skills so they can deliver individualised, evidence-based learning programs on a daily basis," Kylie said.
RAISEducation delivers online programs and face-to-face visits that build connections with families and educators. "Because geographically isolated families live so far away from other families, they often have very minimal interaction with other kids," Kylie said. "It can be very difficult to know if your child is meeting the appropriate developmental milestones, and educators are often unaware of learning problems as they seldom see other kids for comparison. We want to be able to provide that support and identify learning issues to make sure students have the fundamental skills they require."
Two years on, and RAISEducation now provides evidence-based learning support to pre-school and primary-aged children in 40 isolated families across WA, NT, SA and QLD. Kylie personally assesses and delivers individualised programs for students to work through on a weekly basis, as well as offering ongoing support and progress reports for families.
"Geographically isolated families already face so many challenges and costs to educate their children. We believe professional, evidence-based educational support should be available to anyone who needs it, regardless of their financial situation," Kylie said.
