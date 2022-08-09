RAISEducation delivers online programs and face-to-face visits that build connections with families and educators. "Because geographically isolated families live so far away from other families, they often have very minimal interaction with other kids," Kylie said. "It can be very difficult to know if your child is meeting the appropriate developmental milestones, and educators are often unaware of learning problems as they seldom see other kids for comparison. We want to be able to provide that support and identify learning issues to make sure students have the fundamental skills they require."