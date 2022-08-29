The initial stage of a mission to get humans on the moon for the first time in 50 years launches from Florida on Monday, with the CSIRO providing ground support from Canberra.
The unmanned first stage of a three-part journey will take off from NASA's Kennedy Space Center at 10.33pm AEST, part of a mission that will see the first woman and first person of colour on the moon this decade.
Advertisement
Artemis I will provide a full-scale dress rehearsal for the manned mission, including a rocket launch, an orbit of the moon and an eventual return to Earth for a "splashdown" in the Pacific Ocean.
Australia's national science agency will support the 42-day spacecraft safety mission and the subsequent human landing in 2025, which will be the first since the Apollo 17 mission in 1972.
Glen Nagle, CSIRO NASA tracking station spokesperson, said while human travel had paused in recent decades, many nations continued exploring the moon through robotic missions.
The space station in Canberra is one of three places in the world that provides 24-hour communication coverage to the dozens of robotic missions out across the solar system.
Mr Nagle said that exploration helped inspire the Artemis program, after an orbiting spacecraft discovered water in the form of ice near the south pole of the moon.
He said the goal of this mission was to land humans near the south pole, breaking that resource down to use as a fuel source, to sustain human life on the moon.
Mr Nagle said the long goal was to establish a scientific base on the moon, similar to what exists in Antarctica, with many nations working together to increase understanding of outer space.
He said it was hoped knowledge gained through this space base would enable science to take the next big leap.
"And that's 1000 times further away than the moon, to the planet Mars," he said.
READ ALSO:
Mr Nagle said Australia's tracking stations contained centuries of combined expertise, as part of the nation's long history of space exploration.
CSIRO's Parkes radio telescope has supported space missions since the early 1960s.
NASA tracking stations in Canberra and Western Australia, along with the Parkes radio telescope, returned data, voice communications and the historic images of Neil Armstrong's first steps on the moon in 1969.
Mr Nagle said the engineers and technicians working out of the deep space complex near Stromlo were the unsung heroes.
"We do our job really well when you don't notice that we're doing our job really well," he said.
Advertisement
Mr Nagle said training at the Canberra station for this particular mission had been going on for the last three years, which included going through all of the simulations and scenarios, and troubleshooting anything that could go wrong.
"It's high time we got back to the moon," he said.
Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.