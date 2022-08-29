The Fuse Art Prize, a non-acquisitive biennial prize for Australian and New Zealand glass artists, was established by JamFactory (Adelaide) in 2016. The 2022 finalists are now on exhibition at the Canberra Glassworks. It is indeed fitting that in the United Nations International Year of Glass we are able to see such a strong field of entries. Five of the finalists are from Canberra but, as I have remarked elsewhere, glass artists are, by the very nature of their art practice, peripatetic and many of the artists now living elsewhere will be familiar to Canberra audiences.