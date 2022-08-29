Various artists: Fuse Art Prize 2022. Canberra Glassworks. Until September 25. canberraglassworks.com.
The Fuse Art Prize, a non-acquisitive biennial prize for Australian and New Zealand glass artists, was established by JamFactory (Adelaide) in 2016. The 2022 finalists are now on exhibition at the Canberra Glassworks. It is indeed fitting that in the United Nations International Year of Glass we are able to see such a strong field of entries. Five of the finalists are from Canberra but, as I have remarked elsewhere, glass artists are, by the very nature of their art practice, peripatetic and many of the artists now living elsewhere will be familiar to Canberra audiences.
Contemporary glass artists have significantly engaged with environmental and social issues. The human body and its faculties of perception that are necessary to negotiate the world also play a part in the works of a number of artists. Bronwyn Sargeson's two amorphic forms with their uncomfortable resemblance to human body organs make analogies between medical intervention in our bodies and the artist's intervention in the process of manipulating hot glass. Jianzhen Wu's work explores the link between science and naturopathy in her twisting glass tubes that mimic the way healing oils are distilled in test tubes before diffusing through into the air and the body.
Hannah Gason, Janice Vitkovsky and Bronte Cormican-Jones creatively use light. They explore its ability when used in glassmaking to transform the dynamics of flat surfaces by changing their spatial dynamics through optical illusion and thus our visual perception. Jason Sims' two-dimensional work On the horizon perfectly captures the tantalising illusionistic shimmer of light on the horizon that gives the impression of endless space. In her work Inner Space, Mel Douglas uses linear waves of painstakingly etched marks that do not disrupt our visual perception but instead project a sense of a shifting perspective that creates a mood of quietude and contemplation.
Other works engage directly with the unique qualities of glass. Liam Fleming's rich treacle-coloured glass forms slump enticingly like a child's collapsed sandcastle, creating tensions between chaos and restraint. The transforming nature of glass in the kiln's heat also informs Nicholas Burridge's work that transforms the volcanic rock basalt into artificial volcanic glass. The artist sees the work as symbolic of our ability as humans to create artificial materials from nature. Alex Valero's sculptural ring of dark glass cylindrical pillars pierced by areas of light expresses the artist's belief in a hopeful future.
Other works demonstrate the wide spectrum of contemporary glass practice. Tom Moore's hybrid plant, human and animal creatures are deservedly well known. Jess Dare's interest in native wild flowers finds its expression in interpreting them sensitively in glass and presenting them as precious objects in vintage jewellery boxes. Drew Spangenberg has created his work of assembled forms in jewel-like coloured glass that interrelate to one another harmoniously through shape and colour. Kathryn Wightman's intriguing colour wheel of glass tiles is a complex exploration of the dissemination of knowledge where what is familiar can become a danger as symbolised by the ubiquitous pink floral wallpaper printed on the tiles morphing into a dangerous arsenic impregnated version in green.
And the winner of the Fuse Art Prize 2022 is Matthew Curtis who is based in Queanbeyan. It is hard not to be impressed by Curtis's majestic glass sculpture Margin with its feeling of barely contained energy. It has presence and power that extends beyond the actual work. It is indeed a creative and technical tour de force and an eloquent example of Curtis's exploration of the technique of sommerso or layered forms in glass within architectural and sculptural glass forms.
