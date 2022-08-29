Independent senator David Pocock is urging Labor to raise the Jobseeker rate ahead of its key jobs and skills summit, describing surviving on $46 a day as "incredibly difficult, if not impossible".
Senator Pocock has also called for the government to break an election commitment by scrapping its stage-three tax cuts, saying a break for Australia's richest cohort cannot be justified during a spiraling cost-of-living crisis.
The senator said increasing Jobseeker payments to $70 a day should be on the table during this week's jobs and skills summit, pointing to a reduction in poverty when the rate was temporarily boosted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I think to live on $46 a day is incredibly difficult, if not impossible," he told the ABC's RN on Monday.
"We have to be looking after people who need that support to actually be able to get back into the into the workforce.
"It doesn't make sense to have Australians living in poverty."
Labor frontbencher Andrew Leigh in April revealed the party had no plans to increase Jobseeker payments, and had put a plan to review unemployment benefits on ice.
Senator Pocock, who holds a key vote as Labor looks to push its climate bill through the upper house, also called for its stage-three tax cuts to be scrapped.
He claimed a $243 billion saving could be redirected towards a Medicare rebate, "fully-electrifying" homes, and subsidised university courses.
Labor initially opposed the tax cuts, though ultimately rolled over and maintained that position during its successful election campaign.
But Senator Pocock insisted the intervening years - marred by the Black Summer bushfires, the COVID-19 pandemic, and deepening cost-of-living pressures - meant the plan should be revisited.
"It's a massive amount of money ... I just don't think that we can justify handing out $240 billion over the next 10 years to the wealthiest Australians," he said.
Labor has resisted calls to scrap the tax cuts, scheduled for 2024, which have already been legislated.
Doing so would break an election commitment, but Senator Pocock said how it would manage the political fallout was a matter "for them".
"I get the Prime Minister doesn't want to open himself up to being accused of breaking an election promise," he said.
"[But] I think there's a really strong case to relook at these these tax codes and see what else could actually be be spent."
Finn McHugh has been federal political reporter for The Canberra Times since July 2021. He joined the Canberra Press Gallery in 2019 where he was executive producer of Sky News's AM Agenda, before joining NCA NewsWire as a federal political reporter. He has previously interned at the Kuwait Times.
