CARLTON (9th, 12-10)
What went right: Developed a strong, contested style under Michael Voss that stood up against top-class opposition. Produced another Coleman medallist and three All-Australians.
What went wrong: Fell away in the second half of the season to miss the finals narrowly. Too many injuries to key players.
ST KILDA (10th, 11-11)
What went right: Jack Sinclair developed into an All-Australian half-back and youngsters such as Marcus Windhager showed impressive glimpses.
What went wrong: Too much responsibility on young forward Max King, whose goalkicking was unreliable. Lost momentum after a promising start.
PORT ADELAIDE (11th, 10-12)
What went right: Connor Rozee moved into the midfield and earned All-Australian honours. Finished the year strongly with Showdown triumph.
What went wrong: Shocking start to the season and never recovered. Injuries to key players didn't help.
GOLD COAST (12th, 10-12)
What went right: On right track after equalling its best finish since entering the competition in 2011. Another All-Australian blazer for Touk Miller, a genuine star.
What went wrong: Season petered out after costly narrow defeats to Port Adelaide and Hawthorn on the road. Injured key forward Ben King a huge loss.
HAWTHORN (13th, 8-14)
What went right: Jai Newcombe developed quickly as a classy, hard-working midfielder and James Sicily was superb down back, desperately unlucky not to be an All-Australian. Played an attractive style.
What went wrong: There was too much disparity between the Hawks' best and worst performances - more consistency required.
ADELAIDE (14th, 8-14)
What went right: Darcy Fogarty has developed nicely alongside Taylor Walker as a key forward and Sam Berry was impressive in the midfield.
What went wrong: Losing skipper Rory Sloane early was a crucial blow, but still a fair way off the best teams.
ESSENDON (15th, 7-15)
What went right: Picked up impressive young players Nic Martin and Massimo D'Ambrosio, while others including Mason Redman and Archie Perkins took strides.
What went wrong: What didn't? Coach sacked, CEO and president resign, as season careered out of control. In a world of pain.
GWS (16th, 6-16)
What went right: Key defender Sam Taylor secured his first All-Australian blazer and Tom Green's status as an emerging young midfielder is growing.
What went wrong: Leon Cameron's coaching tenure ended before the half-way mark of the season and there was minimal improvement after that.
WEST COAST (17th, 2-20)
What went right: Precious little, with the victory on the road against top-four team Collingwood clearly the season highlight.
What went wrong: Too many injury setbacks to key players, affecting the team's synergy and ability to gain any momentum.
NORTH MELBOURNE (18th, 2-20)
What went right: The heart-warming return of midfielder Ben Cunnington late in the season after his battle with cancer and Luke Davies-Uniacke's impressive development.
What went wrong: Hardly surprising that David Noble's tenure as coach was terminated prematurely after a series of thumping defeats.
BRISBANE V RICHMOND - Gabba, Thursday night
Key players - Lions: Lachie Neale, Hugh McCluggage, Joe Daniher, Charlie Cameron. Tigers: Shai Bolton, Tom Lynch (if fit), Dustin Martin (if fit), Toby Nankervis.
Richmond has a much better recent finals record than Brisbane. Despite playing at home, the Lions appear to be struggling.
Tip: Richmond by 25 points
MELBOURNE V SYDNEY - MCG, Friday night
Key players - Demons: Max Gawn, Clayton Oliver, Jack Viney, Christian Petracca, Steven May. Swans: Callum Mills, Isaac Heeney, Lance Franklin, Luke Parker, Tom Hickey.
The Swans won their earlier clash at this venue in round 12, but May will be back for the Demons.
Tip: Melbourne by 30 points
GEELONG V COLLINGWOOD - MCG, Saturday twilight
Key players - Cats: Jeremy Cameron (if fit), Tom Hawkins, Tom Stewart, Cameron Guthrie, Tom Atkins. Magpies: Darcy Moore, Jeremy Howe, Jamie Elliott, Taylor Adams (if fit), Josh Daicos.
The Cats overran the Magpies when they met in round three and should have the firepower to prevail again.
Tip: Geelong by 23 points
FREMANTLE V WESTERN BULLDOGS - Optus Stadium, Saturday night
Key players - Dockers: Nat Fyfe, Andrew Brayshaw, Sean Darcy, Caleb Serong. Bulldogs: Marcus Bontempelli, Tim English, Aaron Naughton, Bailey Smith.
The Bulldogs have added finals experience, but will struggle to score against the stingy Dockers defence.
Tip: Fremantle by 1 point
While the usual hard-luck stories surfaced after the selection of the All-Australian team, the choice of captain was the most perplexing.
Tom Hawkins deserved his fifth All-Australian blazer, but he has not captained Geelong in 324 games. Yet somehow the AA selectors picked the big Cat as skipper with Carlton's Patrick Cripps as his deputy.
One of the three captains in the team - Cripps, Melbourne's Max Gawn or Gold Coast's Touk Miller - would have made more sense.
Email: howardkotton11@gmail.com; Twitter: @hpkotton59
Howard Kotton has been a journalist for 43 years, working in various parts of Australia and overseas on assignment. He has spent the past 13 years as a senior journalist with the AFL Record and has co-written two books on former AFL players David Rhys-Jones and Warwick Capper
