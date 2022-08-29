Like the relentless, metal-handed T-1000 in Terminator 2, the Brisbane Broncos have watched the Canberra Raiders hunt them down in the rear-view mirror over the past month.
The Queensland men are not motivated by the prospect of stealing back Canberra's spot in the top eight, though, they're out to put some pride back into the Broncos jersey in a dramatic final round this weekend.
A dominant win against Manly and other teams tripping up has now put the Raiders' fate squarely in their own hands, needing to defeat Wests Tigers.
But there are two Canberra legends that stand in their way of playing finals - Broncos assistant Steve Walters and Wests Tigers head of football Tim Sheens.
"It's not decided yet," Raiders legend and current Broncos assistant coach Steve Walters warned, with a Brisbane victory over the Dragons to keep them in the hunt if Canberra loses to Wests.
"It wasn't a great weekend from a Broncos point-of-view, with the results of the other game. We'll see what happens this weekend, though.
"Canberra are a really gritty team. They go out and compete really hard every game and that's put themselves in the position they're in."
Last year's failed final-round attempt to make the top eight is fresh in the memories of Raiders players.
The Broncos may be secretly hoping history repeats, but Walters admitted he wasn't exactly rooting against the Raiders.
"They're out there always having a crack," Walters said.
"They've had a few challenges this year and they've done really well, watching from afar.
"I've still got a soft spot for them so I'm pleased to see them going well, too."
This finals campaign means plenty to the Raiders and coach Ricky Stuart, who earlier this season expressed his intense desire to bring the premiership trophy back to the capital before his time is up at the helm.
They came painfully close in Canberra's 2019 grand final appearance, and the following year the Green Machine were defeated by the Storm in a preliminary final.
Then last season, they didn't play finals at all. The momentum that lifted them to the NRL decider in 2019 seemed to be fading.
Now Canberra finds itself in a familiar position, but more determined than ever to prove it is still a genuine title contender not to be dismissed on the scrapheap of the bottom eight.
The team best-placed to ruin their 2022 campaign is Brisbane. Walters' head coach brother Kevin is feeling the heat after the Broncos' huge slide from as high as the top four, to ninth on the ladder.
Still, a win to the Broncos against the Dragons and a Raiders loss to the lowly Tigers could flip the script once more.
"We're certainly capable of beating the Dragons," Steve Walters said, acknowledging the Raiders were a "good chance" to defeat the Tigers on Sunday.
With the Broncos playing the Dragons on Saturday, Canberra will know what's required come kick-off.
"We have to improve on what we've done the last couple of weeks, that's for sure," Steve Walters said.
"It wasn't one week off for us - we've been off for a little while. We just have to put in an improved performance. Whether we squeeze into the eight or not, I don't know, because of our last month.
"That's out of our control now, but we can certainly control the performance that all our supporters can be proud of against the Dragons and that's the aim."
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
