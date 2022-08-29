Fears for welfare of missing teenage girl

Police and family are concerned about the welfare of a missing teenage girl and have asked the public for help to find her.
Police said 14-year-old Erin Stiles had not been seen or heard from since Saturday afternoon. She was was last seen in Gilmore.
Advertisement
She is described as being of Caucasian appearance, with a fair complexion and red hair. Erin was wearing a red jumper and grey track pants when she was last seen by family members"," police said in a statement.
"Police and Erin's family hold concerns for her welfare and are requesting the public's assistance in locating her."
They asked anyone who could help them find her to to call them on 131 444 and quote 7199880.
READ MORE:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.