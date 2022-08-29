The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Fears for welfare of missing teenage girl

By Staff Reporters
Updated August 29 2022 - 1:31am, first published 1:26am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police said 14-year-old Erin Stiles had not been seen or heard from since Saturday afternoon. Picture supplied

Police and family are concerned about the welfare of a missing teenage girl and have asked the public for help to find her.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.