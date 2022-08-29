The independence of the public service was "undermined" under the Coalition, and the damage done will take "time to repair", Anthony Albanese says.
Speaking at the National Press Club to mark 100 days in office on Monday, the Prime Minister said he was "somewhat surprised" to learn high-ranking bureaucrats had been rehired as private contractors under his predecessor.
Mr Albanese, who last week announced an inquiry into former prime minister Scott Morrison's secret ministries, said the Coalition had overseen a corrosion of the public service's independence and processes "over a long period of time".
"The truth is the cabinet processes under the former government were completely trashed," he said.
"Cabinet isn't [meant] to have PowerPoint presentations from pollsters. It's for serious consideration of policy, based upon advice from the public service."
Mr Albanese said public servants did not enter their "honourable profession" for money, and the new government was focused on deep consultation with each department.
"Who knew if you treat your workers with respect, you'll get better outputs? It's not rocket science," he said.
"That was ignored by the former government, but it will take time to repair."
The Canberra Times has sought a response from the opposition's public service spokeswoman Jane Hume.
The functioning of the public service came under scrutiny under Mr Morrison, with a huge outlay on private consultants, and former Liberal staff Phil Gaetjens picked to head the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet.
The Prime Minister was speaking ahead of the government's jobs and skills summit, to be held in Parliament House throughout the week.
He believed the round tables would spark a "new culture of cooperation" between employers and unions, but stressed Friday "is not the end of the story", with an employment white paper drawing on the week's discussions to be prepared in coming months.
"The principle is straightforward; we want every Australian to have the opportunity and skills to find a secure job with fair pay in a safe workplace, not a hand-to-mouth existence where bills chase you from shift to shift," he said.
Labor has warned of an exodus from the beleaguered care sector - including healthcare and aged care - which has been placed under extreme pressure by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mr Albanese said it was "no wonder" so many teachers, nurses and carers were considering leaving their profession.
He said the government would continue to push for improved conditions frontline workers, whose value had been laid bare since early 2020.
"But the fact is, this has always been true," he said.
"We can't just stem the bleeding and hope for the best ... We have to aim higher than just recovery."
More to come.
Finn McHugh has been federal political reporter for The Canberra Times since July 2021. He joined the Canberra Press Gallery in 2019 where he was executive producer of Sky News's AM Agenda, before joining NCA NewsWire as a federal political reporter. He has previously interned at the Kuwait Times.
Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au
