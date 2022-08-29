The number of daily COVID-19 cases for the ACT continues to fall after dropping to its lowest level in a year on Sunday.
There were 148 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the territory in the 24 hours to 8pm on Sunday.
This is the lowest number recorded in the eight months since December 29, 2021.
The number of new infections usually drops in the capital over weekends.
No new deaths were reported, meaning the total number of lives lost to the virus during the pandemic remains at 123.
Canberra hospitals were caring for 106 patients with COVID-19, including two people in intensive care and one on ventilation. The number of hospitalisations is unchanged from the previous day. The number in intensive care has dropped by one.
The territory's pandemic case tally is now 202,107.
The ACT has 1329 known active cases of coronavirus, 65 fewer than the day before. Of the new cases, 86 were reported through PCR tests and 62 as a result of rapid tests.
Double vaccinated people aged over five make up 77.9 per cent of the ACT population.
The proportion of people aged 16 and over who are triple-vaxxed rose to 78 per cent.
The percentage of people over 50 in the ACT who have received their fourth dose has hit 56.4 per cent.
NSW has recorded 3394 new COVID-19 infections in the 24 hours to 8pm Sunday. The state reported four deaths with more than 1879 people in hospital and 47 in the ICU.
Victoria has reported one death and 2147 new infections. There were 343 people in hospital, 22 of those in intensive care to 8pm Sunday.
Hannah is a general reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering the early breaking news shift and is ready to chase your morning headlines. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
