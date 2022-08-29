Man With A Pram is an annual event taking place all over the country on the weekend of Father's Day, which is this Sunday.
Parents, kids, grandparents and friends and perinatal health representatives come together for a social walk to celebrate and support fathers and father figures.
The Canberra event starts at Eddison Park, off Launceston Street, Phillip, at the older playground and BBQ area at 9.30am on Sunday. There will be walk and the event continues until 12.30pm.
The event is free but registrations are required beforehand via eventbrite.com. The link is here.
The day raises money for Dads Group Programs, with merch available at dadsgroup.org.
