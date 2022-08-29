The Canberra Times
WNBL: Brittney Sykes inspires WNBA rookie Rae Burrell to sign with Canberra Capitals

Isobel Cootes
By Isobel Cootes
August 29 2022 - 8:00pm
WNBA-rookie Rae Burrell has signed with the Canberra Capitals. Picture by Getty Images

The Canberra Capitals can thank a former fan favourite for helping them recruit a WNBA rookie to bolster their squad for the upcoming season.

