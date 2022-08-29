The Canberra Capitals can thank a former fan favourite for helping them recruit a WNBA rookie to bolster their squad for the upcoming season.
The Capitals will unveil Los Angeles Sparks forward Rae Burrell as their newest squad member on Tuesday morning after Brittney Sykes encouraged the 22-year-old to move to Canberra.
Advertisement
The WNBA has been a good hunting ground for the Capitals in recent years. Kia Nurse was a key cog in back to back title wins, while Sykes starred as year as the marquee recruit before COVID-19 shattered the team's title dreams.
Burrell said Sykes was a major influence in her decision to follow the same path for the next season.
"She is the definition of an athlete and competitor, she influenced me into joining the Caps because of the progress her game has shown since playing with the team," Burrell said.
"I am hoping to get a championship ring out of this season and really just elevate my game. I am also looking forward to the bonds and experiences that will come with being on the team."
MORE IN CANBERRA SPORT:
The 188 centimetre forward is still recovering from an undisclosed knee injury, which she underwent surgery for in May, but is expected to join the Capitals for pre-season training next month.
Burrell also missed 12 games in her senior year with the University of Tennessee with a knee injury, but still managed to average 10.3 points and 4.2 rebounds over four years.
She made her comeback in January for the Tennessee Volunteers before forgoing her COVID-extra year to nominate for the WNBA draft.
The Sparks drafted the No. 9 pick in April, but after three games in purple, injury struck again.
Capitals coach Kristen Veal did not seem phased by Rae's injury comeback, describing the forward as an exciting addition to the team.
"We believe Rae will complement the Caps line-up this season and eat up every opportunity to win basketball games," Veal said.
"Rae brings versatility, score power and a competitive focus that will see her win fans on and off the court.
"I'm looking forward to watching Rae find her rhythm with our exciting roster and showing the rest of the league, and the world that she is a force to be reckoned with."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.
Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.