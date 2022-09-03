Read online: See Canberra spring 2022 edition

Welcome to the spring 2022 edition of See Canberra.
Longer days and warmer climes are on the way, and nothing heralds spring quite like the Floriade festival. This year will be a feast for the ears and eyes, with the theme 'Sounds of Spring' focusing on music. Enjoy your blooms with various soundtracks and performances.
NightFest will offer an immersive experience in Commonwealth Park for visitors to enjoy, plus there will be several garden tours.
Read the spring edition of See Canberra here.
As spring is a lovely time to appreciate the great outdoors, we've detailed a few of the area's best walks so you can get out and get some fresh air.
Otherwise, indoors, the capital's establishments, like the National Portrait Gallery and Australian War Memorial, are popular this time of year. The Gallery's National Photographic Portrait Prize is running until October 9, so make sure you check out the winning work, Silent Strength 2021, a bold and striking photograph of Aurukun man Eric Yunkaporta in traditional dress as he prepares for a ceremony by Indigenous artist Wayne Quilliam.
As usual, we bring you what's new around the traps, a conversation with our Canberra insider - this edition, it's comedian Nicole Seifert, and a rundown of Canberra's six best wines, according to the latest Halliday Wine Companion.
Here's to spring and your safety and well-being, from the team at See Canberra.
An ordinary person trying to live an extraordinary life. Sometimes successful. Sometimes not. Animal lover. Coffee fanatic. Writer. Wannabe photographer. I believe everyone has a story.
