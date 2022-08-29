The charm of regional Australia continues to lure millennials away from the big smoke. The so-called millennial age group (born from 1981 to 1996) is making up the bulk of Australians moving to the country, even as migration out of big cities trends down.
But even as movement slows, a rise in rents and shrinking housing stock in the regions has sparked calls for a federal plan to help communities provide for growing populations.
The latest Regional Movers Index from the Commonwealth Bank and the Regional Australia Institute shows the spike in Australians leaving metropolitan areas, spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic, has slowed.
The number of people leaving metropolitan areas declined 16.5 per cent between the March and June quarters.
South Australia boasts the strongest growth taking up three of the top five local government areas experiencing the highest annual migration rates.
Meanwhile, a renewed spirit of cooperation is emerging as an anticipated jobs and skills summit kicks off in Canberra.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese wants the summit to herald the start of a "new culture of co-operation" between the Commonwealth, states, businesses and unions, as he embarks on a reform agenda aimed at setting the country up for the next decade.
The two-day summit in Canberra will bring together more than 100 union, business and government representatives to discuss solutions to Australia's economic challenges.
Universities will state their case to be at the heart of the federal government's employment plan to prioritise tertiary education support, which will help drive skilled labour.
Fundamental points of difference remain between unions and big business, including what changes should be made to the bargaining system.
Meanwhile, former prime minister Scott Morrison has registered a private company as speculation swirls he will exit parliament before the next election.
Mr Morrison's declaration of members' interests shows he is the director and sole shareholder in Triginta Pty Ltd.
The company name means "30" in Latin, likely to be a reference to him being Australia's 30th prime minister.
It is unknown what Mr Morrison intends to be the nature of Triginta's business.
Only time will tell.
Hannah is a general reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering the early breaking news shift and is ready to chase your morning headlines. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
