The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Digest

The Informer: Millennials are the new tree-changers

Hannah Neale
By Hannah Neale
Updated August 29 2022 - 6:13am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Millennials make up the bulk of Aussies seeking a tree change. Picture Shutterstock

The charm of regional Australia continues to lure millennials away from the big smoke. The so-called millennial age group (born from 1981 to 1996) is making up the bulk of Australians moving to the country, even as migration out of big cities trends down.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hannah Neale

Hannah Neale

Reporter

Hannah is a general reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering the early breaking news shift and is ready to chase your morning headlines. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.