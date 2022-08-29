Airport expansion raises noise and environmental concerns

Canberra Airport has long planned to expand air freight operations, and is now making a fresh pitch to Singapore Airlines, citing "the importance of air freight to support the business model" ("Freight hub plan to lure back flights", August 27, p.1).
One advantage Canberra Airport is promoting is its curfew-free status. This immediately flags what is already well-known about air freight operations, namely that they are often at night, including using older noisier aircraft.
In view of night-time operations causing sleep disturbance in communities located near air freight hubs, this has led to community resistance to such night-time operations in Europe, including the banning of operations and the imposition of night-time curfews at airports.
In the recent federal election, aircraft noise was a defining local issue for many who live under flight paths that resulted when Brisbane Airport opened a new runway in mid-2020. This issue played a role in the election of Greens MPs in three inner-city seats.
Aircraft noise campaigners say they will target investors in Brisbane Airport Corporation as they threaten to ramp-up efforts to force a curfew and a cap on flights over the city.
The background noise levels in suburbs close to Canberra Airport, such as Hackett, Campbell, and Pialligo are very low.
The case of Brisbane shows that airports need to think about far more than "the business model". Community quality of life matters, and communities will take action if this is threatened.
The northern airport access road proposal ("Freight hub plan to lure back flights", August 27, p.1) seems to be a try-on by Capital Group. The road route is not airport land and it contains critically endangered grassland, important habitat for at least five threatened animal species.
If the road were to proceed it would cause the extinction of one of only two populations of the Canberra Earless Dragon. Both the ACT and Commonwealth governments have publicly stated strong commitments to the recovery of this small lizard.
I can't believe that either would be so two-faced or cynical to approve the road or facilitate the land transfer it requires.
If the airport has enough easily accessible space for shopping centres and office blocks, then surely a freight hub can be expanded on existing airport land, and the public can be sparred the degradation of one of Australia's most important grasslands.
The New South Wales Nature Conservation Council notes with sadness the death of Dr Alec Costin AM, eminent alpine ecologist and Fellow of the Australian Academy of Science (Notices, The Canberra Times, August 27).
Dr Costin's research led the way for the scientific foundation for conservation in the Australian Alps including Kosciuszko National Park (NSW) and Namadgi National Park (ACT). His work provided the ecological basis for the establishment of the Kosciuszko National Park, and he advocated for the need to remove cattle grazing, restoration of the high country following the years of grazing, and recognition of the impact of the Snowy Mountains Hydroelectric Scheme dams.
Alec Costin was a Senior Research Scientist and then Chief Research Scientist at the Division of Plant Industry, CSIRO from 1955-74. The issues he addressed remain relevant today including current threats to the region from climate change, the impacts of recreational use, and the damage to ecosystems caused by uncontrolled feral animals.
His research underpins the conservation management of the Australian Alps, and his work will continue to inspire future generations of scientists and environmentalists in conserving Australia's high country. He will never be forgotten.
A word of warning in relation to the accuracy of a negative PCR COVID test. My wife and son had both tested positive to COVID, via a PCR and RAT respectively. Despite my best efforts to remain healthy, I came down with a monster sore throat and cough.
I fronted to the Garran surge centre for a test and received a negative result later that evening. My cough got worse and I developed a fever, exactly the same symptoms as my family. I have remained in isolation and will continue to do so until my symptoms have gone.
News that the ACT government is pondering a new hospital for the northside will no doubt fire up a few NIMBYs when suggestions for the site emerge.
Perhaps there's no need to find a new site.
What's wrong with approaching the University of Canberra to suggest its current rehabilitation hospital be expanded? There seems to be plenty of land available.
And while we're at it, if there's to be a new stadium in Canberra, why not at EPIC? At least the tram stops right outside. But it is probably cheaper to revamp and update Bruce Stadium.
Labour scarcity, caused by immigration restrictions during the pandemic, has reduced the prevalence of long-term unemployment. Wouldn't it be sensible, in future, to take such prevalence into account, in setting the overall immigration intake?
In recent years, low wage growth has been a problem. When employers seek increased migration intakes for specific occupational groups, shouldn't clear evidence of increasing wages for the group be required, as true evidence evidence of scarcity?
With the jobs and skills summit about to bring together some of the country's key movers in workplace relations, I couldn't help reflecting on many worker's loss of conditions over my lifetime.
I commenced employment in the mid 1980s and enjoyed conditions won by labour unions over the preceding century or so that were enshrined in awards and court decisions. Since then conditions have been traded off for pay rises in the name of productivity. This has not linked wage increases to productivity as it purports to do. Productivity has mostly risen because of new technology.
Workers' wages have also been held back by the fear wage rises add fuel to inflation. But when inflation is caused by temporary price shocks to other production inputs temporary wage hikes at around the inflation level are warranted further up the income scale; not just to the minimum wage.
No doubt, some employers will cry poor and tell us they can't afford higher wages because it will cause unemployment, inflation or both. They will also tell us there aren't enough skilled workers and the fastest solution is to bring foreign labour into Australia now. Conveniently this is cheaper than paying higher wages to workers already here or investing in their skills, and so, wages are restricted.
It's no wonder the share of profits going to workers has fallen so much. At a time of worsening cost of living pressures, Treasurer, it's time workers got a fairer go.
Re: "Muayad Alasady fails to stop further Canberra Health Services bullying investigation, sanctions" (canberratimes.com.au, August 18). I have been a patient of Dr Muayad Alasady's since April 2020 and have been on the receiving end of his professionalism, courtesy, empathy, and patient care. Dr Alasady has shown a great deal of care to not only myself, but my family.
When I arrived at Calvary Hospital I was extremely scared and uncertain of what was happening to me. When I was referred to Dr Alasady, he explained things in a way my mum and I could understand.
At all times Dr Alasady spoke to my mother with such care and empathy towards us that she still talks about it today. The post care was the best it could be.
Two years and many appointments with Dr Alasady later, and I am living my life to the best of my ability.
Dr Alasady's suspension worries me (The Canberra Times, August 17, 2022). His care to his patients is his number one priority and I am worried for the many patients who are now unable to see him. It worries me that if something happened to me now I would not have Dr Alasady's care.
I believe the hospital should reconsider Dr Alasady's suspension, not only for me but for all his patients.
Recent letter writers have argued Morrison having himself secretly sworn into several ministerial positions already held by someone else, without the duplicated Ministers or the public being made aware of it, is the same as Whitlam and Barnard briefly and publicly holding more than one Ministerial position each, with no overlap between the two. The two cases are chalk and cheese.
I heard Albo say at the National Press Club on Monday that he didn't want his government to rest on its laurels. That came as a bit of a surprise given that, as yet, the government has no laurels to rest upon.
Why did Australians elect conservative governments for the last nine years? One can only guess it was a reflection of an innate conservatism that has shaped our political landscape for most of the last 100 years. Let's hope for a re-alignment of thinking at the deepest levels that will lead us to a more hopeful future.
As the nation moves toward the referendum on the Voice, the National Museum of Australia's "Connection" display is both timely and emotive. Everyone should see it to absorb both the successful management of our vast land for millennia and the spiritual depth and diversity of the people we came so close to destroying.
Self-regulation in big business rarely works. Nor does naming and shaming, or fines.
Pursue Morrison for false advertising. He was never really a "prime" minister; more "sub-prime", "penta", or a "multi-minister". Perhaps even a "mal-ad-minister".
Keith Hill (Letters, August 26) takes issue with some statements on The Drum. I recall an episode where a panellist said words to the effect "we need coal and gas to generate electricity to pump water uphill so we can release it downhill to generate electricity when the sun isn't shining and the wind isn't blowing".
Sadly for R Holesgrove (Letters, August 29) scooters are everywhere. Having just made a foray into some major cities in Europe, I can vouch for it. And it's not just scooters; in Germany there is a "pick up/drop off" scheme for cars. This is very popular.
So your correspondent thinks adverse reaction to the Morrison affair is "much ado about nothing" (Letters, August 29)? Is he also one of those who lauds the superiority of the "Westminster system" with its outstanding democratic principles?
After 100 hundred days of having an ALP government in office what did we get? A proposed inquiry, a summit, a royal commission, a referendum and deeper in debt.
Keith Hill, who wrote in about errors on the ABC's The Drum, should get his facts correct too. The 19-year-old model he referred to as "Kristine" Keeler, is correctly spelled as "Christine". Mr Hill needs to do better.
Re: the second inquiry into the Morrison affair: "double, double, toil and trouble".
