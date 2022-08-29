Canberra back-rower Hudson Young may have qualified as an 'underrated' player in the Raiders squad at the beginning of the season.
That tag seems woefully inaccurate now he has emerged as one of the year's standout performers.
Consistently earning praise from coach Ricky Stuart, Raiders teammates, NRL oppositions and even attracting the attention of Canberra legend and Kangaroos coach Mal Meninga, Young is well in the frame for Rugby League World Cup selection.
Against the Manly Sea Eagles, Young was at his show-stopping best, scoring two tries and setting up another, racking up 122 total metres, five tackle breaks and two line breaks.
This season we've seen Young produce nearly every talent from his bag of tricks, from flick-passes to deft grubbers, to diving tries centimetres from the dead ball line and muscling his way over to score - the 24-year-old does it all.
Raiders veteran Josh Papalii got right to the point in describing Young's immense value to the team this year.
"He's an absolute freak," the prop said.
"He works hard. He's first one to the gym, last one out, last one off the field.
"It just shows how all his hard work is paying off."
The work ethic of the Maitland product was also hailed by Stuart after their demolition job on the Sea Eagles.
Many teammates have also revealed this year that Young actually practices many of his flashy skills in training, proving Stuart's point that his incredible performances are no fluke.
On Saturday Young took his season try tally to 11, and brought his average to over 105 running metres a game, making 2022 by far his best year yet with the Green Machine.
On the NRL's overall list of top try-scorers, he sits 23rd, with Sebastian Kris leading the way for the Raiders in 16th.
It's not just impressive that two Raiders players are inside the top 25. What stands out most is that Young is the only forward among a sea of backs, highlighting the X-factor he brings to the table.
Kris and Young's tandem success is no coincidence either, with the pair benefitting by playing around in-form five-eighth Jack Wighton.
The Blues star has brought out the best from those around him, as shown by the Raiders' lethal left-edge.
"We have such quality players there," Rapana, who also crossed the try-line against Manly, said.
"Jacko, and Hudson - he's having a standout season - and Seb is probably the most improved player in our squad.
"Playing on the end of that, we're just going to keep reaping the rewards."
The Raiders need to keep that momentum rolling when they visit Leichhardt Oval on Sunday, with a place in the finals on the line. A win should be enough considering the ninth-placed Broncos' struggles of late.
"We're not looking too far ahead," Papalii said.
"Anything can happen [at Leichhardt]."
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
