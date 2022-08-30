If that budget contains cuts to services or the shelving of campaign promises - a trillion dollars worth of debt will surely necessitate a resetting of expectations - the pressure will mount on Albanese to rethink the stage-three tax cuts, which arrive in 2024 and benefit the top end of town. Questioned at the National Press Club about the cuts, his answer was unconvincing: "We actually tried to amend out the stage three of the tax cuts. And we weren't successful. And they were legislated. And what we said at the time, if you go back and look at the comments that I made, I said at the time that it wasn't wise to consider that you knew in 2019 exactly what the economy would look like in 2024-25." Isn't this the point? We know what the economy looks like now. We know - and Albo keeps reminding us - we've inherited a trillion bucks worth of debt. We know abolishing the cuts would save $243 billion. And just because they were legislated doesn't mean the new government can't repeal that legislation if economic circumstances dictate it's the sensible thing to do.

