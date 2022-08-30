This is a sample of The Echidna newsletter sent out each weekday morning. To sign up for FREE, go to theechidna.com.au
Motherhood statements are irritating. They made watching the PM's address to the National Press Club yesterday heavy going. It groaned with them. Most of the speech was a rehash of the campaign's talking points, a dissertation on style rather than substance - the need to bring people together, to put an end to political conflict, to advance the Uluru Statement, to build a fairer, stronger economy, to clean up the mess left behind by the last mob, to rebuild trust in government. Yes, yes, we know all that but what about the immediate issues? The likely interest rate hike next week. The fuel excise relief coming to an end at the end of September. The doctors walking away from bulk-billing. The quarterly power bills arriving, with gas and electricity shocks driving a bus through family budgets.
To be fair, the government has only been in office for 100 days. Its first few weeks were dominated by resetting Australia's position on the international stage. Elected in May, it didn't sit until July. There's been some landmark legislation introduced - the Climate Bill, the domestic violence leave legislation, aged care reform among them. And if you regard recent opinion polls as any indication, Albanese has been given a good report card. His approval rating is up, as you'd expect in any political honeymoon, and Peter Dutton's is down, languishing at 17 per cent. But in a sense, these first 100 days have been a bit of a phony war. Spectacular distractions like the Morrison ministry grab have soaked up air time, sidelining what many households would regard as real issues - nothing is more real than a spiralling cost of living. The real action begins in October, when Treasurer Jim Chalmers hands down his first budget, so the important report card for the government comes after it's been in a year, or even two. That's when we'll know if intent has been turned into action and outcome.
If that budget contains cuts to services or the shelving of campaign promises - a trillion dollars worth of debt will surely necessitate a resetting of expectations - the pressure will mount on Albanese to rethink the stage-three tax cuts, which arrive in 2024 and benefit the top end of town. Questioned at the National Press Club about the cuts, his answer was unconvincing: "We actually tried to amend out the stage three of the tax cuts. And we weren't successful. And they were legislated. And what we said at the time, if you go back and look at the comments that I made, I said at the time that it wasn't wise to consider that you knew in 2019 exactly what the economy would look like in 2024-25." Isn't this the point? We know what the economy looks like now. We know - and Albo keeps reminding us - we've inherited a trillion bucks worth of debt. We know abolishing the cuts would save $243 billion. And just because they were legislated doesn't mean the new government can't repeal that legislation if economic circumstances dictate it's the sensible thing to do.
- The initial stage of a mission to get humans on the moon for the first time in 50 years launches from Florida on Monday, with the CSIRO providing ground support from Canberra. The unmanned first stage of a three-part journey will take off from NASA's Kennedy Space Center at 10.33pm AEST, part of a mission that will see the first woman and first person of colour on the moon this decade.
- The NSW Rural Fire Service did not give a pilot all the information needed to make an informed safety decision before an air tanker crash that killed three American firefighters near Cooma during the Black Summer bushfires, an investigation has found. A report from the Australian Transport Safety Bureau found the Lockheed Martin EC-130Q large air tanker crashed on January 23, 2020 after it aerodynamically stalled, having very likely been subjected to hazardous environmental conditions including windshear and an increased tailwind.
- Millennials are making up the bulk of Australians moving to regional areas even as migration out of big cities trends back down to pre-pandemic levels. But even as movement slows, a rise in rents and shrinking housing stock in the regions has sparked calls for a federal plan to help communities provide for growing populations. The latest Regional Movers Index from the Commonwealth Bank and the Regional Australia Institute shows the spike in Australians leaving metropolitan areas, spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic, has slowed.
YOU SAID IT: The rent keeps going up yet talk of capping it is dismissed out of hand by the Prime Minister. A lot of you are talking about it in the burrow
Julie looks to the past for a solution to the housing crisis: "I cannot understand why the Commonwealth doesn't build hostels to house the homeless, single people, those who can't afford or do not want to buy a house. When Canberra took over federal responsibilities and moved all the public services to Canberra there were several hostels provided for them. Also there were hostels for migrants coming to Australia. These places were terrific, a room of your own, shared community spaces and all meals supplied. Many friendships were formed and people helped one another and partied together. They were very sociable places. Most have been demolished but there are still a few left in Canberra that are now used for other purposes. They allow people to work, save and decide what their aspirations are. The one thing is there should be no means testing; anyone should be able to apply."
Gary says rent caps were tried before, with poor outcomes: "NSW had rent capping, if I remember correctly, from the 1930s to the 1960s. The Liberal government changed the law as it was so unfair for the landlords, who were not maintaining the properties."
Zrinka says: "I like your homesy talking points. Many of them hit neglected nails on the head. It's exactly what we need in the local newspaper distribution networks. Congratulations. Sadly we have to leave setting rent levels to the market. Decades of controlled rents in New York created havoc for poor people and created the Bronx an area looking like a nuclear fallout zone. Putting caps on rents is a big no-no. The way to help renters is for the government to directly subsidise them - as we do with rent relief payments through Services Australia."
Colin says tax reform could help: "Tax subsidies and policies that encourage investment in housing takes away from investment in sectors that would benefit society greatly. Housing speculation is not a thing in Europe, there is security in long-term rentals. There are many empty houses in Canberra. Why not tax the long-term ones? How many rental properties are now Airbnb? To what degree does this affect number of rental properties?"
Kit says, "If you are going to freeze rents you will also need to freeze interest rates. Otherwise many landlords would no longer be able to afford their mortgage repayments." Well, we know that's not about to happen.
Ross suggests capping rents to the CPI: "Rent rises should be controlled. Maybe limited to the CPI like council rates or the minimum wage. We own five investment properties and all the agents tell us we can charge more. We have some long-term tenants so we don't raise their rents. Some are on benefits. How would they find the extra money?" Good on you, Ross.
Stephanie isn't sure about capping rents: "I'm not sure capping rents is the answer or how it could work but maybe capping rent increases and how often they occur would help the situation. In any case, it's only a short-term solution, surely in the longer term more housing options need to be available. I'm pretty sure that in the UK for instance there is a mechanism where if a land owner/developer wishes to build a number of new homes on a piece of land then a certain percentage of these homes must be social housing or low-cost at least. Lastly, a huge thank you to the Echidna team, I look forward to reading it with my morning coffee every day." Thanks, Stephanie. Glad you're with us every morning.
