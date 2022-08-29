Confidence.
It's the key to Noah Lolesio's performance in the Wallabies No.10 jersey.
Although he is already a "hell of a player", throwing support behind the 22-year-old's vision will build his game further.
That is the message from his ACT Brumbies teammate and Wallabies teammate Len Ikitau.
The centre, who linked up in the backline with Lolesio during Australia's 25-17 win against South Africa in Adelaide, praised the flyhalf's performance on Saturday.
It marked Lolesio's first Wallabies minutes in weeks and he proved his worth, despite being in and out of the side since his Test debut.
"It's about giving him the confidence to do what he does, play his footy and just reacting off the things that he does," Ikitau said.
"So it was awesome to see him play well.
"I think he's a pretty confident guy, confident in his abilities, which he should be. I think he's a hell of a player."
The man Dave Rennie tapped on the shoulder for the fullback jersey against the Springboks, Reece Hodge, also reiterated the impact Lolesio had on Saturday.
The utility back, whose name was also floated for Wallabies flyhalf duties, said the No.10 was great.
"[His] game management was what really got us on the front foot," Hodge said.
"I think one of the most impressive things about Noah's game on the weekend was his ability to really drive us around post-line break.
"If you look at the elements of the No.10s' game, I think his kicking game was great. Organisation was great. You saw his running game when he set that try up for Fraser [McReight].
"All the elements of a world class 10 were there. But he's got a job to do, as we all do, to back it up in Sydney this week."
The next challenge for Lolesio and his Wallabies teammates will come against the Springboks on Saturday at the refurbished Sydney Football Stadium.
Australia's second-place spot in the Rugby Championship is on the line as it chases New Zealand's lead.
But Jacques Nienaber's Springboks are desperate to shake last place and, likely, looking to rile up one Wallaby in particular after some theatrics in game one.
Springboks supporters are already doing their part off-field as video emerged online of Brumbies scrumhalf Nic White being heckled at Adelaide Airport, after becoming South Africa's enemy No.1.
The 32-year-old was spotted walking through the terminal to sarcastic cheers and applause from South African fans for his delayed reaction to a head-high arm during the weekend's win.
Along with "Nic, you're alive!", "We thought you weren't going to make it!", and "We thought you were in the ICU?" as a nod to his theatrics after South Africa's Faf de Klerk's arm hit him.
White laughed off the airport banter in the video, and his Wallabies teammates were quick to shut down the yellow-card matter on Monday.
With both Hodge and Ikitau threw their support behind the referees.
"I think you have to ask Whitey about that one, I didn't really see it too well, to be honest," Hodge said.
"I think the refs have got a job to do, we have a job to do as players and we'll just play the game and leave it up to the officials and the refs to deal with anything that they see in terms of the game. So I think I'll probably leave it at that.
Ikitau added: "As Hodgey said before, I think the refs have a job to do there and for us, it's up to us to play the game and, I guess, we're just gonna leave it up to the refs."
Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.
