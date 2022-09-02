Father's Day is always something of a conundrum for me. My own father died in 2018. I miss him every day. Not just Father's Day. If we were catching up today, we'd be lamenting another lost season from the Dragons, yet he'd be proud that his grandson has made a grand final, even if it is a rugby union grand final. He'd be somewhat amused that this afternoon I'm dragging myself around a hockey field, having qualified for finals myself for the first time in a while. And he'd love the cake that his granddaughter would have made him, serving it with a side of sass for Poppy.
But he's not here. And the kids go off to celebrate the day with their father. Leaving me somewhat at a loose end. To be honest I won't be at a loose end. I'll be at hockey from noon til about 7pm. Hopefully we'll win, hopefully the other teams in our club will win. It could be a fun day. Pity those dads who are hockey widows today. But not too much.
Spend the day with your kids, and celebrate all there is about being a father. Because there's so much to celebrate. Supposedly.
I jumped the gun a few weeks ago, writing about how annoyed I get when we (you) get excited by stories of dads doing basic parenting.
Sure, Megan Doherty's story about the special daddy-daughter hair workshop was extremely cute, but really? Good on you mate, you managed to pull off a plait. Something millions of mothers do every morning. But go, you. A ponytail! Let's shout it from the rooftops!
But Father's Day is perhaps not the day to by cynical. So I'll spend it thinking about the men in my life now. The fathers and the great things they do. And I don't mean ponytails.
Men who are talking to their teenage daughters about things that matter. Men who are gentle with these girls, setting examples, being the kind of men they want their daughters to have in their lives.
I see men who are teaching their sons how to be men, by whatever definition seems right to them. Laughing with them. Still wrestling with them, even when these boys are now bigger and stronger. I see men bonding with their children, bonding with their children's friends. Being role models to all sorts of random children.
I know men who don't call it daddy day care when they're at home with their children. Who realise that parenting is a shared thing. Like housework, and the school run, and the groceries. As well as all the really important things that keep a house running. Like love and respect and kindness and desire. All these things are shared too.
I see men who know one of the most important things they can do as fathers is love their children's mother.
Who let their children know that sometimes, a lot of the time, mum will come first, and no, I can't take you to your friend's house, because your mother and I are going out for dinner.
Men who are affectionate to their wives in front of their children, passing on important messages about what a relationship can be.
I see men who say mum's busy, can I help you with that menial task you're hassling her about, even though mum is doing nothing more than sitting on the lounge reading a book. I see men who step in, and step up.
I see men still making time for their adult children, still proud to watch them play sport, or hear about their achievements at work, to teach them things they still don't know, just to be a sounding board now their worries might be about similar things like marriages and mortgages, and all those other grown-up things.
These men love their grandchildren too. Remembering what it was like to have little ones in the house. Maybe promising themselves to do it better, or just different, this time around.
And more and more, I've been noticing too, how women without fathers, without husbands, are making sure they, and their children, have good, strong men in their lives.
Men get a bad rap. I'm sick of reading about the statistics. Perhaps we should spend more time looking for good men, surrounding ourselves with them, celebrating them.
Let them know we love them. Let them know why. And what better day to start doing that than Father's Day.
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au
