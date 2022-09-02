The Canberra Times
How to mark Father's Day when there's no longer a father figure in your life

Karen Hardy
Karen Hardy
September 2 2022 - 7:30pm
I'm somewhat lost on Father's Day. Picture Shutterstock

Father's Day is always something of a conundrum for me. My own father died in 2018. I miss him every day. Not just Father's Day. If we were catching up today, we'd be lamenting another lost season from the Dragons, yet he'd be proud that his grandson has made a grand final, even if it is a rugby union grand final. He'd be somewhat amused that this afternoon I'm dragging myself around a hockey field, having qualified for finals myself for the first time in a while. And he'd love the cake that his granddaughter would have made him, serving it with a side of sass for Poppy.

