Mel Schilling has spent the past six years dealing with some very confident people in her role as one of the experts on the reality television series Married at First Sight.
But the qualified therapist and leadership coach recognises that not all of us share the qualities that someone who decides to bare it all, sometimes literally, on television might possess.
Advertisement
"Most women I speak to tell me that they would love to have more confidence," Schilling says.
"They often share stories about the things in their lives that hold them back, the reasons why they can't do what they want to do or be who they want to be, and the external forces that stop them from living the lives they truly deserve."
Schilling is fascinated by the gender differences in confidence levels and that's where the idea of her first book, The C Word: Make friends with fear and build confidence from the ground up, came from.
"I grew up in a family with a really confident dad and a not-so-confident mum and as a child I kind of just imprinted on my dad," she says.
"Being full of confidence just came very naturally to me, but not so much to my sister, so I became really interested in what this confidence thing is.
"Is it natural or is it something that can be built and learned?
"Now as an adult, seeing that gender difference play out in workplaces, in relationships, and just getting the sense that confidence just seems to come more easily to men, I was really curious about why."
The C Word is a very practical handbook for building your "roadmap out of fear and into your own spotlight", she says. As well as sharing stories of her own experiences and those of some of her clients, Schilling suggests activities, such things as journaling and what she calls "rehearsal" to help you "take more risk, enjoy challenges, improve your positive self-talk, reflect and learn from mistakes, embrace confidence and, essentially, transform your life into the life you always wanted".
It sounds exhausting. Even Schilling recognises deciding to change such ingrained habits and thoughts can seem overwhelming. What are some easy first steps?
"The first thing is about mastering fear," she says. "You can't have confidence without fear and that might sound a little counterintuitive at first but I really do see fear as part of the process of becoming confident."
She says many of us "sit with fear" because we get comfortable. It's easier not to go for the promotion, for example, for fear of not getting it. We might stop dating because we are fearful of being rejected. We might not take that holiday because we are afraid of what might happen on the road.
"But we should look at fear as something that can propel us," she says.
"By understanding fear, and your responses to it, you can use it as a real catalyst to propel you into action."
It's not about jumping out of your comfort zone, she says, in her experience that approach doesn't serve anyone.
"Particularly women, women respond much better to expanding their comfort zone, by taking baby steps, doing small social experiments, it's about finding that sweet spot without pushing yourself too far and becoming anxious."
She's a fan of social experiments. That might not come as a surprise.
Advertisement
"They can be fun and low stakes and playful if you approach them the right way."
A first step might be making small talk with your barista, once you've got that on the board, when you're standing in line somewhere, start a conversation, before you know it you've built some confidence to talk to strangers.
"Confidence is like a muscle and if we don't stretch it, exercise it, it can get a little floppy."
While you would assume most contestants she meets on Married at First Sight are full of confidence, that's not often the case.
"With a lot of high-profile people, you make an assumption that because someone is putting themselves out there, whether it's in the media or in leadership, that they're confident. Quite often, that's not the case, it's what I would call preformative confidence, essentially just wearing a mask, and some people do this very, very effectively."
Advertisement
Who's the most "confident" MAFS contestant she's had to deal with?
"Oh wow, that's a good question! I don't know if I'd pull out any individual specifically but what I would say is that the ones who really tend to shine are the ones that are unexpected, it might be a slow burn, and once they start to open up you can see they're coming from a place with really solid foundations."
While I do watch MAFS for a little drama, I do love the contestants who show the most growth.
"I couldn't agree more," Schilling says.
"The one person that springs to mind was ... Connie Crayden from season seven.
"She was a person who started out very, very uncomfortable in her own skin, quite insecure, and it was just an absolute joy to watch her flourish throughout the season and even more after being on the show."
Advertisement
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.