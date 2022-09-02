The C Word is a very practical handbook for building your "roadmap out of fear and into your own spotlight", she says. As well as sharing stories of her own experiences and those of some of her clients, Schilling suggests activities, such things as journaling and what she calls "rehearsal" to help you "take more risk, enjoy challenges, improve your positive self-talk, reflect and learn from mistakes, embrace confidence and, essentially, transform your life into the life you always wanted".