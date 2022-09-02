The Canberra Times

Married at First Sight's Mel Schilling on facing fear and building confidence

Karen Hardy
By Karen Hardy
September 2 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mel Schilling's first book is all about building confidence from the ground up. Picture supplied

Mel Schilling has spent the past six years dealing with some very confident people in her role as one of the experts on the reality television series Married at First Sight.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Hardy

Karen Hardy

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.