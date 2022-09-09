His debut work of fiction, An Elegant Young Man, won the NSW Premier's award for new writing and was shortlisted for a host of other awards. In 2019, he released Intimate Antipathies, a collection of essays, and this new work marks a return to fiction. Some of Carman's most memorable characters are autodidacts, people with the gift of the gab whose run-of-the-mill lives contain handsome and sometimes unpredictable inner lives. A Beckoning Candle, the first in the collection, is the story of Joseph, an older man "with an absolute lust for life, but life has moved on so much that he doesn't know where to put those energies," Carman says.