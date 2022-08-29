The decision by Department of Parliamentary Services secretary Rob Stefanic to clamp down on social media posts by DPS staff appears to be a classic case of using a pistol to kill a mouse.
While it is true the decision, signed off on at the start of August, followed defamation actions against a departmental staffer as a result of social media posts, nobody - including Mr Stefanic - appears to be suggesting large numbers of workers are wreaking havoc on social media. The many are being punished for the alleged sins of the few or, in this case, the alleged sins of one.
It is an approach that is very much at odds with the attitude towards the APS outlined by the Prime Minister Anthony Albanese during his address to the National Press Club on Monday.
When asked about the need to restore the independence of, and to rebuild trust within, the public service Mr Albanese praised the character of APS workers, saying nobody entered the "honourable profession" for money.
"Who knew? If you treat your workers with respect you'll get better outputs. It's not rocket science. That was ignored by the former government, but it will take time to repair," he said.
Why is it that Mr Stefanic and his advisers need to be so heavy-handed? Did they even take the time and trouble to consult with staff? Did they broach the issue with the Community and Public Sector Union at any point?
Surely, given the restrictions apply to individuals' private social media accounts as well as on departmental-controlled platforms, common sense, along with a pinch of courtesy and respect, would have suggested the need for a conversation.
Why not set some clear guidelines indicating what's in and what's out rather than just slapping a blanket ban on any "work-related" social media posts unless they are signed off on by a supervisor? And what's "work-related" anyway? Would a call out to team members to go out for dinner on Friday qualify?
The DPS's position, not unlike the former prime minister's lack of faith in his ministers, borders on insulting. We are, after all, talking about mature adults in a professional working environment. Social media is an important part of that environment and parliamentary researchers routinely use these networks to exchange ideas.
Suggestions the policy is a necessary response to High Court decisions regarding Banerji and Voller are problematic.
The outcome of the Banerji case, in which the High Court found in 2019 that Michaela Banerji's tweets breached the APS code of conduct and that, as a result, she had not been dismissed unlawfully, would strongly suggest the APS already has the powers to bring errant staff into line.
The more recent Voller decision upheld the view all people and organisations are responsible for content published on social media sites and accounts under their control. This includes businesses and government departments.
Surely DPS is able to control what is posted on its own platforms. The issue of posts by individuals on other sites is covered by the Banerji ruling.
The CPSU's concerns about the DPS diktat are legitimate and understandable. It will stifle debate on the back channel media staff regularly use to communicate with each other.
A real concern has to be, given the natural inclination of bureaucracies to secrecy and control, that if the DPS is allowed to do this it would become a template for other departments. Brave New World and 1984 rolled into one.
This seems to be a very heavy-handed response to what may be a very minor problem. DPS needs to go back to the drawing board and talk to its staff.
