And ACT Senator Katy Gallagher, supposedly one of the 'inner team' crafting Labor policy? Is she publicly canvassing genuine concerns the newly-approved greenhouse gas "storage areas" off the coast of Western Australia might not actually work? Well, no. This, however, is for a very good reason. The minute anyone admits carbon capture and storage is nothing more than a pretend technology - one that certainly doesn't stack up economically and probably never will scientifically - it becomes obvious Labor's move is simply inspired by a desire to exploit oil and gas reserves just as fast as it can. Admitting this, however, is an insuperable problem for Anthony Albanese because it exposes just how threadbare its commitment to combating global warming actually is.