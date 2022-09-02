An investigator traces the untraceable after returning to his roots

Lefty is one of the Invisibles. Invisibles have no social security records, no paperwork, no tax number and are unknown to the authorities. They can survive through the black market, receiving payment in envelopes stuffed with cash in return for any labour services or other services they provide. When Manolis arrives in Greece, Lefty is both an invisible and a disappeared, for of course it is easy for someone without papers to simply vanish without trace.