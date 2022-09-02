An investigator traces the untraceable after returning to his roots

The Invisible by Peter Papathanasiou. Hachette. 320pp. $32.99.
The Invisible is the second novel by Canberra-based author Peter Papathanasiou, following his very successful and internationally published first crime novel, The Stoning.
This second novel is very different from the first, a difference that reflects the range of Papathanasiou's talents. The first book is in the crime genre known as Australian rural noir or outback noir, while the second novel, The Invisible, has been described by the author as Greek noir.
The hero of both books is the investigator, Manolis. At the start of The Invisible, Manolis has been granted leave after a traumatic incident as part of his job in Australia. Manolis chooses to take his leave in the area from which his family comes, in the far north-west of Greece, near the borders of Albania and northern Macedonia.
Manolis's locational shift reflects the life experiences of the author, an Australian of Greek origin, whose family came from the same part of Greece as Manolis.
For his mandatory leave, Manolis elects to return to his Greek roots with his old friend Stavros. Stavros and Manolis grew up together in Australia but Stavros's family had decided to return to Greece, the country from which they had emigrated to Australia years before. It is Stavros who persuades Manolis to take a busman's holiday to try to track down what has happened to his friend Lefty, who has disappeared.
Lefty is one of the Invisibles. Invisibles have no social security records, no paperwork, no tax number and are unknown to the authorities. They can survive through the black market, receiving payment in envelopes stuffed with cash in return for any labour services or other services they provide. When Manolis arrives in Greece, Lefty is both an invisible and a disappeared, for of course it is easy for someone without papers to simply vanish without trace.
In trying to restore himself to some sort of equilibrium after the trauma he has been through, Manolis will, towards the end of the novel and after extensive interaction with the locals, also succeed in discovering the mystery surrounding the disappearance of Lefty, a local man.
Although the novel is in the crime genre, its pace is slow-moving and this rather detracts from its suspense.
However, the narrative contains some lovely descriptive writing that evokes the beauty of this remote landscape.
Students of ethnography are particularly likely to enjoy the setting, since it is at the junction of three cultures and three distinct histories that all feed into the development of the story of The Invisible.
