Her work is political: My Year of Rest and Relaxation follows a lonely young woman who lives in Manhattan in the period leading up to 9/11. She works in a gallery - ostensibly her dream job - until she is fired for repeatedly sleeping in a cupboard, and feels increasingly compelled to slumber daily, using a series of sleep medications provided by a doctor with questionable ethics. Her commitment to obliterating her reality could be read as a metaphor for how the US sleepwalked into 9/11; alternatively, sleep in the novel is the only state of consciousness beyond the reach of the relentless capitalism (and consumerism) experienced by New Yorkers living in the noughties.