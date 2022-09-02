Lapvona by Ottessa Moshfegh. Jonathan Cape. 320pp. $32.99.
Readers who begin Ottessa Moshfegh's Lapvona might wonder what the novel is really about. Moshfegh is the author of Eileen, My Year of Rest and Relaxation, and, more recently, Death in Her Hands.
Her work is political: My Year of Rest and Relaxation follows a lonely young woman who lives in Manhattan in the period leading up to 9/11. She works in a gallery - ostensibly her dream job - until she is fired for repeatedly sleeping in a cupboard, and feels increasingly compelled to slumber daily, using a series of sleep medications provided by a doctor with questionable ethics. Her commitment to obliterating her reality could be read as a metaphor for how the US sleepwalked into 9/11; alternatively, sleep in the novel is the only state of consciousness beyond the reach of the relentless capitalism (and consumerism) experienced by New Yorkers living in the noughties.
Given the undeniable political impulses of Moshfegh's earlier fiction, Lapvona's allegorical political dimensions might seem at first mysterious. It is set in an unspecified, apparently pre-industrial, magical realist and vaguely Eastern European feudal society.
The novel's protagonist is a teenaged boy named Marek, whose mother, Agata, was raped by her bandit brother, made mute by her family and escaped into the arms of the man who raises Marek, and who keeps Agata captive until she gives birth. Agata makes repeated attempts to rid herself of her unborn child with herbs. The village exists downhill (and downstream) from a manor inhabited by a narcissistic man-child named Villiam, who controls the economy and the environment of Lapvona.
The book follows Marek, who has been misled about his mother's fate and is repeatedly subjected to physical and sexual violence. He at first appears to be an innocuous figure, but reveals himself to be capable of violence. The village in which Marek lives labours under the delusion of the benignity of its ruler. Villagers are encouraged to worship at a church overseen by an ill-educated and corrupt priest.
The novel animates the effects of abuse and the cyclical violence that follows in its wake, but this does not read as its main concern. Instead, much of the book dwells on the abject and the grotesque. It repudiates much contemporary "issue-driven" fiction, which provides easy solutions to complex problems. Lapvona does not shy away from events and actions that would mean it would require a plethora of content warnings if it were set for a university course: cannibalism, sexual violence and animal cruelty, to name a few.
One of Moshfegh's American literary contemporaries, Lauren Groff, is on the record for having said that she wrote Matrix (2021) as a kind of refuge from Trumpist America: the novel is set in a medieval abbey overseen by a brilliant and independently-minded Abbess, who builds a labyrinth to prevent the abbey from being visited by money-hungry male emissaries of the church.
Lapvona, on the other hand, provides no refuge.
Instead, it could be read as an allegory for aspects of US society, including vast disparities in wealth, a self-obsessed leader, and ill-educated people who swallow lies promulgated by the church. When villagers die as a result of a drought, the lord of the manor spends his summer eating peaches. The novel features environmental extremes, as well as an exploration of much that ails the contemporary US.
Lapvona, rather than providing an anodyne read, is a novel for those willing to glimpse the ugly underbelly of a society built on greed, exploitation, and half-truths.
