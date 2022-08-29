A man has died after a two-vehicle head-on collision in Kambah on Monday evening.
A Volkswagen sedan and a 4WD utility collided head-on and the driver of the sedan was trapped in his vehicle, police say.
Emergency services removed the 42-year-old man from the Volkswagen however, he was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the 4WD was removed from the vehicle and transported to hospital with minor injuries.
An ACT Policing spokesperson said the crash was a "serious collision".
Sulwood Drive in Kambah has been closed between Drakeford Drive and Inkster Street since around 6pm, Monday.
ACT Policing have urged the community to avoid the area.
This is the 11th road fatality in the ACT this year.
ACT Road Policing's Major Collision Team is conducting an investigation and a report will be prepared for the Coroner.
Anyone who witnessed the collision or captured dash-cam footage of it (who has not already spoken to police) is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website. Quote reference number P2098327.
Hannah is a general reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering the early breaking news shift and is ready to chase your morning headlines. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
