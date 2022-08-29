Emergency services are on the scene of a two-car crash in Kambah.
Sulwood Drive in Kambah has been closed between Drakeford Drive and Inkster Street since around 6pm, Monday.
While emergency services are not releasing early details, an ACT Policing spokesperson said the crash was a "serious collision".
ACT Policing have urged the community to avoid the area.
Hannah is a general reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering the early breaking news shift and is ready to chase your morning headlines. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
