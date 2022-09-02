Father's Day through the eyes of a foster dad, new dad and great-grandad

"I would also be remiss if I did not mention the role my father has played in my life. He is a grounding constant in my life. A man of patience, vision and compassion. After putting on all the hats he has needed to don for me during my life, I hope I have grown enough for him to take most of them off with the roles left to him being that of confidant and friend. And isn't that what we want most for our children and ourselves? For them to come out the other end as independent adults, living their own lives with their own complicated families and sharing their joys and burdens with us as friends would."