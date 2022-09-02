Father's Day through the eyes of a foster dad, new dad and great-grandad

Happy Father's Day on Sunday to all the dads. Here, three Canberra dads talk about fatherhood as they get ready to celebrate their special day with their families.
Kameron Sykes and his partner Chole Baker welcomed their first child, daughter Harper, at 2.25am on August 28.
Still a little bleary-eyed, Kameron, 22, gently held Harper as the new family was ready to leave Canberra's Centenary Hospital for Women and Children for a brand new life.
The carpenter from Richardson said being there at the birth had been "pretty surreal".
"Especially [as] we had to go for a C-section. She [Harper] didn't really want to come out, unfortunately.
"But, yeah, just being there in the moment was fantastic, really. Just hearing her cry kind of brought tears to my eyes.
"For nine months you're with your partner who's pregnant and just feeling the kicks on the stomach and finally being able to see her in person. She's definitely very cute."
Kameron has always wanted to be a dad.
"Definitely want to be as good as my dad, he was a pretty great dad," he said.
"Just want to pretty much give her a good life. Make sure she has all the opportunities ... in the future."
His own father, John, passed away in 2015 from prostate cancer.
"I was 15 when he passed away. [It was hard], especially for mum. They were married for 27 years and to have that person who you love just disappear, kind of broke her a bit. But we all managed to push through."
The birth of his own daughter brought back memories of his dad.
"He was just one of those dads who was always caring. A big cuddly bear," he said with a laugh.
Kameron's first Father's Day will be a little bittersweet. He will be celebrating having Harper but also remembering his dad. The little family plans to visit him at the Queanbeyan cemetery today.
"Really, all I wanted to do is be there with Chloe and bub," he said.
"I wasn't too worried about going out and doing things. I'll go and see my dad with the rest of the family. My other brother has a nearly two-year-old son so we'll go out there [to the cemetery] and spend some family time. We just go out there and say 'g'day' and clean him up."
Kambah public servant Anthony Cutting and his wife Kylie are foster parents to three children, all of whom have been with them since birth.
He remembers the day their first child came to them, writing in his own words about his journey to fatherhood.
"My wife and I got a call on a Monday afternoon to let us know a newborn baby had come into the child protection system and would be brought to our house the following afternoon.
"We had been preparing ourselves for this call but that did not stop the nerves and excitement, with just a little hint of panic, from nearly overwhelming us. And while we had been preparing ourselves, we were expecting a child anywhere from a newborn to a two-year old. This is where the panic comes in. Now we knew a newborn was coming, we had less than 24 hours to source a cot, pram, car capsule, nappies, formula and clothes for our new arrival.
"The next day dawns and we finish all our running around by lunch and we sit and wait with a cup of tea. A case worker arrives and waits with us for a while longer with another cup of tea. And finally, a second case worker arrives with an eight-day-old baby.
"I hold the baby gently, awkwardly, and like every first-time father before me, am filled with a sense of wonder and possibility and, at the same time, feeling entirely inadequate for the task ahead.
"After a cup of tea and quick debrief on the baby's feeding routines and when he last had a bath, the case workers are gone in a surprisingly short space of time.
"My wife and I were left alone in our house on a Tuesday afternoon with a table of empty tea cups and a newborn baby boy who still lives with us today, eight years on. My wife and I have since had two more children come to us as newborns. They too remain and make up our family."
The children are now firmly part of the family. But as foster parents, there is always uncertainty about the future. About whether the children will have to leave them.
"It is like a shadow hanging over me, a menacing threatening figure, always in the background. Never heard, rarely glimpsed but always there.
"In the beginning, when the child first comes to us, we know and understand the time with us may be short. Always, the first option explored is the reunification of the child with their biological family. At this time, it is our role to ensure the child is safe and loved as well as support whatever plan is put in place to have contact between the child and birth family.
"What does this look like? For us this included a lot of contact with the birth family. Assessments on various members of the birth family to see if the child can be placed in their care. Plans put in place to restore children to birth family which fall through and never eventuate. And finally, after the rollercoaster of possibilities for the first 13 months of life, a court process which results in the child being placed on a long-term order to stay with my wife and I until the age of 18.
"However, even on long-term court orders, uncertainty remains. Again, in our case, this manifested as a birth family member coming forward when our son was three-years-old to say he should live with them.
"It took two years to undertake an assessment of the family member and come to a decision that our son should remain with us. Two heartbreaking years for my wife and I of extreme uncertainty over whether our son, who had lived with us his entire life, would remain with us or be removed and given to a biological relative who had met with him less than a dozen times in his entire life.
"My greatest fear is not that I would lose a son (although that was terrifying), it was thinking of him, at the age of five, waking up in another house and not knowing why he had been taken away from the only family he has ever known.
"While I have shared some of the struggles, there have been some surprising positives of foster care. By far, the best of these has been the wonderfully complicated extended family we now enjoy. In developing relationships with members of our children's biological family we have been included in family celebrations and events with aunties, uncles, cousins, grandparents as well as siblings and their families. I know modern families these days can get quite complicated but ours now encompasses mine and my wife's extended family as well as those of each of our children.
"Through all this, my fatherhood journey goes on. And while we do what we do as parents, these little people grow and are constantly changing as their personalities develop and take shape. I must say, it is an awe-inspiring process.
"I would also be remiss if I did not mention the role my father has played in my life. He is a grounding constant in my life. A man of patience, vision and compassion. After putting on all the hats he has needed to don for me during my life, I hope I have grown enough for him to take most of them off with the roles left to him being that of confidant and friend. And isn't that what we want most for our children and ourselves? For them to come out the other end as independent adults, living their own lives with their own complicated families and sharing their joys and burdens with us as friends would."
Anthony says fatherhood has been "a joyful and rewarding calling".
"One of the things I like best about being a father is the little traditions we build up with our children. An experience we do together a hundred, or a thousand times over the journey. This is why for me, fatherhood is Sunday morning pancakes."
Retired long-serving Raiders chief executive officer, chairman and current club patron John McIntyre has a big and ever-growing family.
There are three children, eight grandchildren and six great grandchildren, the sixth born less than two weeks ago.
Now 82 and looking as fit as a fiddle, John was at times emotional as he discussed fatherhood in the Fadden home he shares with wife Anita. Not just when it came to his own family, but to the generations of Raiders players for whom he was also often a father figure.
"As a dad, we were very young. I was 22 when we had our first child and I realised very quickly there is probably nothing better than growing up with your children," John said.
He and Anita are close to all their grandchildren and often babysat their daughter Linda's children, who also lived in Canberra, as they were growing up, especially taking them camping
"I was very full-on with the Raiders at the time, and I had [grandson] Nicholas in the car in the baby seat and we were driving around Canberra somewhere and all of a sudden, I'd never heard it before - Bob the Builder - this little boy calling it out," he said with a laugh.
Now that's an amazing mental picture - a high-flying NRL boss negotiating all that Raiders business with his grandson singing Bob the Builder in the back of the car. John was definitely going to fix it.
Being Poppy was about having fun and getting the kids to enjoy the great outdoors. And spoiling them, of course.
"To use Linda's words, when she'd pick them up and got them home, she said they were 'feral'. Because as a pop, discipline wasn't part of my responsibility. It was having fun," he said.
John said he couldn't help but feel fatherly towards generations of Raiders, some of whom were very young, some of whom didn't have their own father, some of whom had come from overseas or interstate, away from their own family. His own father Les, who died in 2009 aged 93, was known as the founding father of the Raiders, and John would later join him in the organisation.
John's experience in the Vietnam War, and later as a father, instilled in him an unshakeable sense of leadership, of taking his charges to a better place.
"As a young army officer, I was the officer in charge of the cash offices in Vietnam, so I was basically the bank manager for the army, navy and air force," he said.
"And in that unit, I had responsibility for the life and welfare of 38 young men. That gave me the confidence to tell Dad that I could do this job at the Raiders. That experience is why the Raiders have led the way in looking after the welfare of their players, both past and present."
The Raiders were about dispensing tough love to the players and ensuring their welfare was "very much No.1", even at the expense of how the team might fare in the competition.
"I can recall in Leeds in 1990 at a function after that Test match, pretty well every player on that Kangaroo tour wanted to come on board with the Canberra Raiders. A lot of that was to play alongside Mal Meninga, of course. But there was a high element of the players speaking about how well they were treated," John said.
John said he and his dad didn't always agree and they often had "robust discussions". But the love is obvious.
"He was so far ahead of his time. Eons ahead of his time as a footy administrator. As a dad? Great. The one thing I carried on was his determination to get things done," John said.
This Father's Day, one thing is a given.
"I'll certainly be sitting here watching the four o'clock game," he said, of Sunday's Raiders clash against the West Tigers.
And, after all these years, JR has earned a nickname around the club.
"Because of my age now they call me The Godfather," he said with a chuckle.
I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
