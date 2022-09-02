The Canberra Times

Father's Day through the eyes of a foster dad, new dad and great-grandad

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
September 2 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Happy Father's Day on Sunday to all the dads. Here, three Canberra dads talk about fatherhood as they get ready to celebrate their special day with their families.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan Doherty

Megan Doherty

Journalist

I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.