Consensus between unions and employer groups continues to dominate the lead-up to jobs and skills summit, with bargaining and gender pay parity touted as key themes.
Tuesday saw Parliament House's Mural Hall as the epicentre for collaboration between the Transport Workers Union and employer groups, with both sides backing a proposal for an independent body to enforce better work and safety standards.
The theme of consensus follows on from separate agreements struck by the Australian Council of Trade Unions with the Council of Small Business Organisations Australia and the Business Council of Australia to draft new frameworks for enterprise bargaining.
On Tuesday, ACTU president Michele O'Neil also stood up at the Mural Hall to claim the summit needs an ongoing focus as lowering the gender pay gap across the economy.
She noted fixing the country's bargaining system was paramount in creating better pay conditions for women in multiple industries.
"We've got a bargaining system that only covers one in seven workers," Ms O'Neil said.
"What we know is that if we're going to lift pay equity, we're going to make sure that bargaining is accessible to everyone."
Ms O'Neil flagged the union would have constructive conversations and find areas of agreement within bargaining reform. However, she did not indicate whether bargaining changes would only be applicable to union members, or if they were sector wide discussions.
Australia's transport union and peak industry body have banded together in unity to address falling standards across the sector.
The ACTU in its pre-submission claims that halving the pay gap would generate an additional $111 billion in economic benefit.
It also outlines an urgent need to make childcare free and to increase paid parental leave to 26 weeks.
"Early childhood education and care will pay for itself by women being able to work and pay tax," Ms O'Neil said.
"Bringing it forward and eventually making it free should be a no-brainer."
The TWU on a separate issue flagged its consensus with the Australian Road Transport Industrial Organisation about a needed overhaul of the industry in how it lifts standards throughout the supply chain.
A coordinated call by the sparring partners occurred during roundtable discussions as part of the lead up to Labor's summit.
"If adopted by the federal government, a standard-setting body would enable transport to emerge from an industry dominated by deadly economic pressures at every level of the supply chain, to a safe, secure and viable industry where all participants can thrive," Mr Kaine said.
A potential independent body of the transport industry would also have enforceable powers within the gig economy for delivery workers.
Doordash and Uber have signed the agreement calling for the governing body.
ARTIO national secretary Peter Anderson said the industry which represents 9 per cent of gross domestic product needs attention and safety standards to be lifted.
"The industry is suffering greatly from a lack of attention and the fact that hasn't been recognised for the value it contributes to Australia," he said.
"It's in the best interests of the entire community to have a system that can support a viable transport industry."
