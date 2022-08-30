Australia's transport union and peak industry body have banded together in unity to address falling standards across the sector.
At Parliament House on Tuesday morning, the Transport Workers Union stood side by side with the Australian Road Transport Industrial Organisation to outline the need for an independent body which could enforce better work and safety standards across the industry.
The consensus between the two traditional sparring partners occurred after a round table discussion which centred on safety standards across the transport supply chain.
Support for an industrial overhaul comes after the Australian Council of Trade Unions and a number of employer groups struck deals to negotiate changes to wages bargaining.
The union's national secretary Michael Kaine said the consensus to establish an independent body was "powerful blueprint for reform" and was backed by Employment Minister Tony Burke.
"If adopted by the federal government, a standard-setting body would enable transport to emerge from an industry dominated by deadly economic pressures at every level of the supply chain, to a safe, secure and viable industry where all participants can thrive," Mr Kaine said.
A potential independent body of the transport industry would also have enforceable powers within the gig economy for delivery workers.
Doordash and Uber have signed the agreement calling for the governing body.
ARTIO national secretary Peter Anderson said the industry which represents 9 per cent of gross domestic product needs attention and safety standards to be lifted.
"The industry is suffering greatly from a lack of attention and the fact that hasn't been recognised for the value it contributes to Australia," he said.
"It's in the best interests of the entire community to have a system that can support a viable transport industry."
