Life through the lenses of our photographers and readers. The Canberra Times: @canberratimes; Keegan Carroll: @keegancarrollphoto; @Sitthixay Ditthavong: @wakeupsitt; Elesa Kurtz: @elesakurtz; Karleen Minney: @karleenminneyphotographer. If you want to be featured on our page, follow us, post your favourite pictures and tag us.