The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Eastlake Football Club considers residential development at former Kaleen site

Miriam Webber
By Miriam Webber
Updated August 31 2022 - 1:18am, first published August 30 2022 - 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eastlake FC president Lorin Joyce outside the Eastlake Football Club in Kingston in July 2020. Picture: Dion Georgopoulos

Eastlake Football Club is contemplating reviving its former Kaleen site with a 110-dwelling residential development.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Miriam Webber

Miriam Webber

City reporter

I'm the Canberra Times' city reporter, digging into how the capital is developing and the issues affecting residents, businesses and community organisations. Drop me a line at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.