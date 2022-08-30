Eastlake Football Club is contemplating reviving its former Kaleen site with a 110-dwelling residential development.
The club has lodged a development application to vary the Crown Lease at Block 4 Section 89 Kaleen, after the venue permanently closed its doors early last year.
Advertisement
The group would like to see the lease altered to allow the multi-unit residential development, and to make changes to a required 1400-square-metre indoor recreation facility.
Eastlake Football Club chief executive Anthony Ratcliffe said the application was part of a Territory Plan variation process, which the club began seven years ago.
"This is just the next phase of that process to future-proof our assets for further future development and diversification," he said.
Details of the site are still being considered by the board, he said, adding that the group has engaged town planners to assess other development opportunities across their five other locations.
The current lease mandates that the recreation facility includes an indoor recreation centre which may comprise a small, multi-purpose hall, swimming pool, gymnasium, community activity rooms, health studio, squash courts, club, bar, coffee, lounge and a childcare centre.
The group wants to ensure the recreation facility "does not include a fitness centre (gym/gymnasium, yoga, pilates orcrossfit venue) or associated amenities".
READ MORE:
If implemented, the variation would also delete a requirement for any building on the lot to be no larger than 3787-square-metres, as well as requirement for minimum 85 parking spots.
A report prepared by Purdon Planning for the club states that the lease variation is consistent with the block's CZ5 zoning, "encouraging higher density residential development with convenient access to public transport, commercial and employment centres:,
"The added residential uses on the lease will contribute to providing a mixture of compatible land uses (business, office, residential, retail) on the site."
The total size of the block is 7575-square-metres, and it currently houses the club's Cornerstone Bar & Bistro.
Formerly the site of Eastlake's Kaleen club, board members decided to permanently close the location in March 2021 due to "significant running costs" and a "diminishing revenue base".
"Significant running costs of this large building with a diminishing revenue base, as well as unresolved lengthy planning delays which have been in the process since late 2016, and increased regulatory costs of operating gaming machines in the ACT, have all left the board with no other choice but to close the venue," club president Lorin Joyce said at the time.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
I'm the Canberra Times' city reporter, digging into how the capital is developing and the issues affecting residents, businesses and community organisations. Drop me a line at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au
I'm the Canberra Times' city reporter, digging into how the capital is developing and the issues affecting residents, businesses and community organisations. Drop me a line at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.