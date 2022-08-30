Being a Meals on Wheels volunteer really is good for the soul, with a new report revealing the volunteers have a higher wellbeing than other comparable Australians.
Wednesday, August 31, is National Meals on Wheels Day, and its value in creating social connection has been highlighted, with the interaction between the customer and the volunteer having a positive impact on both.
The Meals on Wheels Social Impact Australia Report found only 20 per cent of Meals on Wheels recipients have one or more meaningful social connections a day. A visit of just two minutes or more by a Meals on Wheels volunteer was shown to improve their sense of wellbeing.
But volunteers benefitted as well. Meals on Wheels volunteers were found to have 10 per cent higher wellbeing than other similar Australians.
And the longer they volunteered, the better they felt.
Volunteers who have been with Meals on Wheels Australia for six years or more were found to have 6 per cent higher wellbeing than those who have been volunteering for three months or less.
Meals on Wheels Australia president Sharyn Broer said the service was not just about meal delivery.
"For almost 70 years, we have been delivering nourishing meals to the home, but the benefits of Meals on Wheels go beyond the meal itself, helping older Australians remain socially engaged and connected to their community," Mrs Broer said.
"We have great food, and we have great people."
In the face of COVID restrictions and lockdowns, Mrs Broer said over the last two years many Australians had experienced loneliness and isolation on unprecedented levels.
"The Meals on Wheels service enables both vulnerable Australians and volunteers to remain connected to their communities at a time where it is needed most," she said.
In Lyons on Tuesday, 87-year-old John Palmer exclaimed "Whacko!" as volunteer Sue Grant delivered his Meals on Wheels.
The retired engineer with the Snowy Hydro had only just started receiving the meals while his wife was in hospital.
His favourite so far had been a beef curry. "That was really first class," he said.
"It is very much appreciated," he said, of the service.
John and Sue found out a little more about themselves as they spoke. "I used to live in Cooma, a long time ago," she said.
Now retired from a career in real estate, Sue said she loved being a volunteer for Meals on Wheels, agreeing it was good for the soul.
"I have to say, yes, that's exactly true," she said.
"It gives me a reason to get out of the house and I think people appreciate seeing another face."
This Meals on Wheels Day, Australians are being urged to join its ranks and sign up as a volunteer.
"It might be a few hours a week but the power of connection and the real benefits to your health and wellbeing mean our volunteers always get back more than they give," Mrs Broer said.
I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
