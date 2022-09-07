Canberra developer 3 Property Group is attempting to cancel more sales contracts for its off-the-plan townhouses, less than a year after laws were changed to better protect ACT buyers.
First home buyer Elley Clayton and her partner have received notice that the developer wants to cancel their sales contract for a townhouse in the Allegro development in Throsby.
And another buyer, who declined to be named, has also received a rescission letter attempting to have their sales contract cancelled and has been offered $10,000 to agree.
"It's been a real whirlwind, trying to understand what our options are and figure out where we're going to live," Ms Clayton said.
Ms Clayton and her partner had originally signed their sales contract in August 2021.
Having visited the site and seen construction works underway, Ms Clayton was shocked to receive a rescission letter from 3 Property Group's lawyers in August this year.
The letter cited an "insufficient level of pre-sales" and "inability to obtain construction finance approval" as the reasons for attempting to cancel the sales contract.
"Unfortunately, now we won't be able to get into the market anywhere close to what we had at Allegro given the market growth," Ms Clayton said.
"What I think [the developers] don't understand is that behind every contract there is a family and our lives are being really negatively impacted by their decisions.
"The impacts could last a lifetime."
What Ms Clayton did not realise at the time was that when she was in talks with 3 Property Group to purchase her townhouse last year, the home already belonged to a different buyer.
The existing sales contract - worth $150,000 less than Ms Clayton's new purchase price - was rescinded on the very same day she signed her contract.
The Canberra Times has spoken to another buyer who received a rescission notice in August from 3 Property Group, for their purchase in the Debut development in Wright.
The developer cited inability to secure funding as the reason for the attempted cancellation.
The buyer said 3 Property Group had offered them $10,000 to agree to the rescission notice.
It is not the first time buyers have seen 3 Property Group wishing to cancel their sales contracts.
Sheridan Burnett was among a group of buyers who had their townhouse contracts cancelled by the developer last year, prompting the ACT government's amendment bill.
She had originally signed her sales contract for a townhouse in the Allegro development in February 2021. It was then rescinded in September.
"Quite a few of the buyers worked to help lobby the government, which is why I am so shocked to hear that [the developer is] still doing it," she said.
"The one thing we thought that was of benefit to what happened to us was that it wouldn't happen to other people again, so to hear that they're doing it still is just really sad.
"It's really disappointing."
In December, the ACT government passed an amendment bill that requires developers to seek a buyer's consent to cancel an off-the-plan property contract under a "sunset" or "development delay" clause.
Under the new laws, if a developer wants to cancel they must give the buyer 28 days' written notice setting out the reasons for the proposed rescission.
The buyer does not have to agree to the rescission.
In such a case, the developer may seek an ACT Supreme Court order to have the contract cancelled.
If a developer decides to pursue the matter in the Supreme Court, the developer would be liable to pay the costs of the buyer unless they are able to establish the buyer has unreasonably withheld their consent.
CONTRACT CANCELLATIONS TIMELINE:
Adero Law associate Andrew Chakrabarty, who is representing a group of buyers who have received cancellation notices, said it is important people understand they have a legal right to say no to the rescission.
"This is impacting the community in the same way it impacted the community last August," Mr Chakrabarty said.
"What we would hate to see is what we essentially saw last August: buyers saying words to the effect of 'We did not even know we could say no, we just thought getting our deposit back was all we could get'.
"Buyers need to recognise the legislation now empowers them to make informed choices."
Mr Chakrabarty said he has requested more evidence from 3 Property Group to demonstrate the reasons for the rescission letter sent to Ms Clayton.
He said this information should be scrutinised before buyers make any decision.
3 Property Group did not respond to questions from The Canberra Times.
Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au
