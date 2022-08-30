The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Police call for assistance locating 38-year-old man

Miriam Webber
By Miriam Webber
Updated August 30 2022 - 1:04am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
38-year-old Chris Hayes. Picture Supplied/ACT Policing

ACT police have called for public assistance locating a 38-year-old who has not been heard from since Monday evening.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Miriam Webber

Miriam Webber

City reporter

I'm the Canberra Times' city reporter, digging into how the capital is developing and the issues affecting residents, businesses and community organisations. Drop me a line at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.