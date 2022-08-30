Police call for assistance locating 38-year-old man

ACT police have called for public assistance locating a 38-year-old who has not been heard from since Monday evening.
Chris Hayes was last heard from at 10.30pm on Monday, and may be driving a black Ford Territory with a roof basket and ACT registration YOX03N.
He is of of Caucasian appearance, about 193cm (6'4") tall, with brown hair, green eyes, and has a slim build.
Police hold serious concerns for his welfare.
Anyone who may have any information that could assist police in locating Chris is urged to contact ACT Policing on 131 444, quote reference number 7201756.
