Jessica Cottis experiences sound as colour. It's a condition called synesthesia and Cottis, the Canberra Symphony Orchestra's chief conductor and artistic director, is using this in her programming of the CSO's 2023 season.
"As a musician it's an added dimension into that sound world."
The season is titled Chroma, a word that refers to the intensity or saturation of a colour.
It's also the title of a collection of poetic essays about colour and life by British filmmaker and polymath Derek Jarman that inspired Cottis.
Chroma reflects Cottis's thoughts and explorations into colour as someone with synesthesia.
"I don't just hear music, I feel it emotionally and intellectually, and there's also that visual element."
Cottis will conduct three concerts in 2023, the first in April.
"Electric Blue is one of my favourite programs," she says.
The colour blue, she points out, is ever present in our lives - the sky, the ocean - with many shades and variations.
The main work is the symphonic suite Scheherazade by the Russian composer Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov, who also had synesthesia.
The work, inspired by The Arabian Nights, is based in that key and is filled with storminess and turbulence, much of it based on the sea.
"For him, E major was experienced as dark blue."
Alexander Scriabin was another Russian also said to experience synesthesia.
Sine Winther will be the soloist in his Piano Concerto in F-sharp minor.
"It's extraordinary, so beautiful and incredibly tuneful."
And to open the concert there's the premiere of a CSO commission, Miriam Young's Kinds of Blue.
Cottis will end the year with the Summer Prom in December but before that she will conduct another colour-themed concert, Living Green.
She cites a saying to the effect that green has more shades than any other colour and says that's noticeable in different places.
"I spend so much of the year in Scandinavia - the colours are so, so different."
Finnish composer Jean Sibelius is represented by his Karelia Suite - "an outdoor piece" - and his one-movement Symphony No. 7.
Also on the program are Antonin Dvorak's In Nature's Realm and Richard Strauss's more introverted Four Last Songs, sung by soprano Eleanor Lyons.
And, again, there's a new CSO commission, a work by trumpeter and composer Louisa Trewartha. Titled ...and wood-spirits weave magic secrets..., it is inspired by Sibelius's tone poems.
There will be other CSO orchestral and chamber performances. Composer-in-Connection Connor D'Netto, Noongar violist/scholar Aaron Wyatt and Yuwaalaraay author and composer Nardi Simpson will compose new works.
And there will be much more to discover and hear.
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
