Immunocompromised children, children with a disability and those with complex health conditions will have access to the COVID-19 vaccination from next month.
Bookings opened today for eligible children aged from six months to under five years of age, for appointments from September 5.
Some Canberra general practitioners will be providing the vaccine, as will the ACT government's Weston Creek clinic, following a recommendation from Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation.
The updated advice from ATAGI to parents and guardians of children from these groups was that the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine was safe and should be made available.
ACT Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith said there are an estimated 1300 children in this age group in the ACT who were now eligible for the vaccine.
Ms Stephen-Smith said these children were at a higher risk of developing severe illness from COVID-19, so getting them vaccinated was an important protection.
"We encourage any parent or guardian with concerns about the vaccine or questions about eligibility to contact their GP or other health specialist for further advice," she said.
Eligible babies and children will require two doses at eight weeks apart - except for those who are severely immunocompromised. Babies and children who are severely immunocompromised will require three doses, eight weeks apart.
The Weston Creek vaccination clinic is in the same location as the access and sensory COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Weston.
The clinic will have the same facilities available including separate vaccination rooms, dimmable lighting and an accessible entry point.
Vaccines are not yet available for children in that age group who are outside that criteria.
All children aged five years and above are already recommended for COVID-19 vaccination.
Previously, only the Pfizer vaccination was registered for use in five year olds and Moderna was registered from six years of age.
Five year olds will be able to receive either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine from September 5.
Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
